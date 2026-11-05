A holiday tradition takes the stage: Richland Academy of the Arts presents The Nutcracker Ballet at the Renaissance Theatre December 5 & 6

MANSFIELD, OHIO. For many families across North Central Ohio, the holiday season doesn’t truly begin until the curtain rises on The Nutcracker. This December, Richland Academy of the Arts returns to the Renaissance Theatre with its eleventh annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet, with three performances December 5 and 6 as part of Christmas at the Ren and the Spotlight Series.

Directed and choreographed by Sarah Horrigan-Ramos and Marden Ramos, this cherished community production brings Tchaikovsky’s beloved score to life with dazzling choreography, colorful costumes, and fairytale scenery. Audiences will follow Clara on her magical Christmas Eve adventure, from the fierce battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King to the sparkling Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.

A Family Tradition, Onstage and Off

“The Nutcracker has always been special for me,” said Sarah Horrigan-Ramos. “From dancing in The Nutcracker for many years at the Ashtabula Arts Center to now directing the production with Marden, and even dancing with him in the party scene, it is a wonderful tradition. Watching the growth of our dancers and all the hours of hard work that go into training and rehearsals, and then seeing them shine on stage, is something incredible. I can’t believe this is Richland Academy’s 11th season already!”

For Marden Ramos, the production is a family affair. “It’s my favorite time of the year and a true family event,” he said. “Our children, Laila and Zakari, grew up performing in The Nutcracker, and the first few years were extra special when Sarah’s parents, Kevin and Christina, participated in the party scene as well. Watching our students and their families enjoy the Nutcracker season is wonderful, and I love it!”

This year’s production features 92 performers, including 76 Richland Academy dancers, 12 adult cast members, and two professional guest artists from the Cleveland Ballet. Lorenzo Mattia Pontiggia and Nashializ Gomez Orengo will dance the roles of the Cavalier and the Sugar Plum Fairy Queen in the famous Grand Pas de Deux, adding professional artistry to a production built around local talent.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, December 5 at 2:30 PM

Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 PM

A Final Bow for Two Seniors

For high school seniors Nora Ball and Carlie Geiger, this year’s performances mark their final Richland Academy Nutcracker.

“Being in the Nutcracker has meant so much to me,” said Nora Ball, a senior at Lexington High School who shares the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy Princess this year. “For the past 10 years, I have had the privilege of getting to be a part of something that has brought me so many amazing memories. Getting to share the stage with so many talented people and learn from such amazing teachers has meant so much to me. Having the opportunity to dance with my dad on stage has made this experience even more special and something I will cherish forever.”

Carlie Geiger, a Mansfield Christian School senior dancing the role of the Nutcracker in the Battle Scene, remembers looking up to the older dancers when she was young.

“Dancing in the Nutcracker has been the most magical part of winter since I could remember,” Carlie shared. “I always looked forward to the fight of the Battle Scene, girls dancing in the snow, and the magic of the second act. And now, as I’ve gotten older, I am the one I used to look up to. I am going to miss the magic of the music and the thrill of performing.”

A Dream Role for Younger Clara

On the other end of that journey is Addyson Schwabe of Lexington Elementary, who steps into the role of Younger Clara this year.

“Getting to be Younger Clara is such a great opportunity, and it means so much to be in an amazing magical scene that is so fun,” said Addyson. “I love dance and I feel I have worked so hard to get where I am today. I can’t wait for this Nutcracker and getting to be on stage with my friends and dance instructors.”

About the Cast

Featured cast members include:

Addyson Schwabe (Lexington Elementary) as Younger Clara

Aubrey Kennedy (Mansfield Christian School) as Fritz

Hanleigh Dyar (Homeschool) as Older Clara

Milo McDonald (Ashland High School) as the Nutcracker Prince

Nora Ball (Lexington High School) and Olyve Isch (Lexington Junior High School) as the Sugar Plum Fairy Princess (double cast)

Carlie Geiger (Mansfield Christian School) as the Battle Scene Nutcracker

Selah Schleusener (Homeschool) as the Mouse King

Lorenzo Mattia Pontiggia (Cleveland Ballet) as the Cavalier

Nashializ Gomez Orengo (Cleveland Ballet) as the Sugar Plum Fairy Queen

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at rentickets.org, by calling the Renaissance Box Office at 419-522-2726, or by visiting the theatre at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Families can also take advantage of the Family Night Package: four seats with popcorn and water included, all for $70! Santa Claus will also make a special appearance at the Sunday matinee on December 6. Please be aware of ticket scams and fraudulent sellers. Valid tickets are available only through the Renaissance Theatre Box Office and the official website.

The Nutcracker Ballet is sponsored by Sutton Bank and Local Project Pro, with additional support provided by the Ohio Arts Council.

About Richland Academy of the Arts

For more information about Richland Academy of the Arts’ programs, call 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. Located at the corner of 4th and Walnut Streets and founded in 1991, Richland Academy provides a place “where anyone can explore the artist within” and is proudly supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for Renaissance events and programming. Businesses and organizations interested in supporting the Renaissance while connecting with audiences throughout North Central Ohio may contact Grace Riegel, Development & Executive Affairs Coordinator, at 419-522-2726, ext. 203 or grace@mansfieldtickets.com for more information.

The post A holiday tradition takes the stage: Richland Academy of the Arts presents The Nutcracker Ballet at the Renaissance Theatre December 5 & 6 appeared first on Knox Pages - Knox County News & Info.