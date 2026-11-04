Ashland community honors the memory of senior Amelia ‘Millie’ Meyer

ASHLAND — The Ashland community is remembering Amelia Meyer, a 17-year-old Ashland High School senior who died following a traffic crash on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Known to many as Millie, Meyer was a member of the Ashland Arrows girls soccer program, and the community is sending its support.

The loss has been felt throughout Ashland’s athletic community. Ashland Arrows Girls Soccer shared a message following Meyer’s passing, expressing condolences to her family, friends, classmates and teammates.

“Millie will always be a part of our soccer family, and she will never be forgotten. The memories made, the friendships shared and the impact she had on those around her will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” the team posted to Facebook.

Other athletic programs and schools have also shared messages honoring Meyer and offering condolences to her loved ones. Among them were the Ashland Arrows Baseball team, Ashland Cross Country and Heartland Technical Educational Center.

Heartland Tech also asked its community to keep the two other young men seriously injured in the crash in their thoughts as they begin their recoveries.

Ashland City Schools brought in the Ashland County Crisis Team to support students and staff. Superintendent Steve Paramore said the high school administration began coordinating support after hearing the news Saturday.

The school sent an email to staff Monday morning, provided teachers with guidance on helping students cope with grief and sent a letter home to parents and guardians.

Paramore said the school is allowing Meyer’s family to guide any decisions about memorials or tributes.

“The school is one entity that Amelia was involved in. She had her home life, she had her friends, her extended family, so we’re just one piece of her story,” Paramore said. “We want to be respectful of how each person is going to individually do it.”

Ashland community supports families affected by the crash

The crash also left two other people with serious injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old male passenger in Meyer’s vehicle was flown by Metro Life Flight to Akron City Hospital. The driver of a Jeep Wrangler, Maximus Davis, 25, of Jeromesville, was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital before being flown to Grant Medical Center. The driver of an Acura TL, James Cavera, 19, of Bowling Green, was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The fundraisers for Amelia’s family, Sully and Max Davis can be found below:

Megan Auer, who helped organize the GoFundMe fundraisers, said community members have also delivered comfort baskets to the two families with loved ones hospitalized following the crash.

The Heartland Technical Educational Center criminal justice lab has been collecting gas cards to help families with travel expenses. Auer said organizers are exploring additional support, including possible meal trains for the families.

“There’s a ton of support. I love seeing it. This is what they need,” Auer said.

ODOT plans additional safety measures at intersection

ODOT previously announced plans to install Restricted Crossing U-Turns (RCUTs) at the intersection of US 30 and State Route 511. The improvements are intended to reduce crashes along the divided highway.

ODOT Public Information Officer Crystal Neelon said the project remains in its early stages, with construction currently expected to begin in August 2028.

“In September, we installed transverse rumble strips on both approaches of 511,” Neelon said. “Those rumble strips are intended to alert drivers who may be drowsy or tired or not paying attention that there’s an upcoming stop sign there.”

ODOT also plans to replace the existing stop-ahead signs on both approaches with LED signs to make them more noticeable to drivers.

Neelon said ODOT is exploring the possibility of installing temporary lighting at the intersection. That option is under consideration following Nov. 1 discussions with local law enforcement and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ODOT’s district safety review team reviews all fatal crashes and recently discussed the intersection with local law enforcement following the Oct. 31 crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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