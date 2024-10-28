Halloween fast food deals: Chipotle, Sonic turn up scary-good discounts in Tennessee

Halloween is just around the corner.

Before you take the kids trick-or-treating, fuel up for a frightfully fun Halloween with discounts from your favorite chain restaurants.

Many chains, such as Dairy Queen and Chili's, are offering fall favorite dishes and spooky specials in honor of Halloween.

See which restaurant chains are offering these sweet deals in Tennessee.

Halloween deals and discounts

For customers using the app, Bojangles is offering 20% off Bo Bites combos from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3 with the code RIPNuggets. Chipotle : With the Boorito special, rewards members can get a $6 entree after 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 . This offer is for in-person pick-up only and does not apply to kids' meals.

Get the limited-time Witch’s Brew Slush Float for $4 through Nov. 3. The food chain also is offering 50-cent corn dogs all day on Halloween. 7-Eleven: On Oct. 30 and 31, 7-Eleven rewards members can buy one pizza and get a second whole pizza for free.

Halloween meals and specials

Applebee's is offering "spooky sips" on its menu this year to celebrate Halloween. It is offering a $5 Bloo Lagoon, a $6 Modelo and a $10 boozy bucket.

is offering "spooky sips" on its menu this year to celebrate Halloween. It is offering a $5 Bloo Lagoon, a $6 Modelo and a $10 boozy bucket. Burger King has launched a new Addams Family menu. The fast-food giant is offering a special Wednesday’s Whopper, Gomez’s Churro Fries and more.

Chili's margarita of the month is The Witches Brew Marg for October 2024.

margarita of the month is The Witches Brew Marg for October 2024. Dairy Queen is the home of fall-themed sweet treats. Its menu includes a French Silk Pie, Salted Caramel Truffle and Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treats.

is the home of fall-themed sweet treats. Its menu includes a French Silk Pie, Salted Caramel Truffle and Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treats. Dunkin' has several Halloween treats on its menu this year, including a Halloween Munchkins Bucket. It is filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered Munchkins added to the mix.

has several Halloween treats on its menu this year, including a Halloween Munchkins Bucket. It is filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered Munchkins added to the mix. Krispy Kreme is offering a line of Ghostbuster doughnuts, available for purchase individually or by the dozen.

McDonald's Boo Buckets give kids the perfect trick-or-or-treat containers along with a happy meal. This year, the pails come in a new color, blue, replacing last year's purple color. Each bucket also comes with stickers.

Boo Buckets give kids the perfect trick-or-or-treat containers along with a happy meal. This year, the pails come in a new color, blue, replacing last year's purple color. Each bucket also comes with stickers. Papa Johns is serving up a Jack-O-Lantern pepperoni pizza. This thin-crust pie is available for $9.99.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Halloween fast food deals: Chipotle, Sonic turn up scary-good discounts in Tennessee