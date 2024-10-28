Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Halloween fast food deals: Chipotle, Sonic turn up scary-good discounts in Tennessee

    By Allison Kiehl, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Halloween is just around the corner.

    Before you take the kids trick-or-treating, fuel up for a frightfully fun Halloween with discounts from your favorite chain restaurants.

    Many chains, such as Dairy Queen and Chili's, are offering fall favorite dishes and spooky specials in honor of Halloween.

    See which restaurant chains are offering these sweet deals in Tennessee.

    Halloween deals and discounts

    • Baskin-Robbins: Customers can score 31% off a scoop on Oct. 31 by ordering in store or online, with code 31SCOOPS.
    • Bojangles: For customers using the app, Bojangles is offering 20% off Bo Bites combos from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3 with the code RIPNuggets.
    • Chipotle : With the Boorito special, rewards members can get a $6 entree after 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 . This offer is for in-person pick-up only and does not apply to kids' meals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ge97W_0wPAcWdE00

    • Casey's: Get 20% off large specialty and breakfast pizzas at Casey's from Oct. 24 through Nov 3. The chain also is offering a frightfully fun pumpkin-shaped pizza available for a limited time through Oct. 31.
    • Gopuff: Get a free king-sized chocolate bar of your choice, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31, for customers with orders of $15 or more.
    • IHOP: From Oct. 7 through Halloween, kids 12 and younger can enjoy a free Scary Face pancake at participating IHOP restaurants with the purchase of an adult entrée.
    • Moe's Southwest Grill: Moe Rewards Members can get BOGO entrees all day on Halloween.
    • O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar: Kids eat free at O'Charley's with the purchase of one adult entree on Halloween. The restaurant also is promoting a gift card flash sale from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3; customers can buy a $50 gift card for $40.
    • Sonic: Get the limited-time Witch’s Brew Slush Float for $4 through Nov. 3. The food chain also is offering 50-cent corn dogs all day on Halloween.
    • 7-Eleven: On Oct. 30 and 31, 7-Eleven rewards members can buy one pizza and get a second whole pizza for free.

    Which will you choose for Halloween? McDonald's Boo Buckets vs. Dunkin Munchkin Bucket

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlA7O_0wPAcWdE00

    Halloween meals and specials

    • Applebee's is offering "spooky sips" on its menu this year to celebrate Halloween. It is offering a $5 Bloo Lagoon, a $6 Modelo and a $10 boozy bucket.
    • Burger King has launched a new Addams Family menu. The fast-food giant is offering a special Wednesday’s Whopper, Gomez’s Churro Fries and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znHQb_0wPAcWdE00

    • Chili's margarita of the month is The Witches Brew Marg for October 2024.
    • Dairy Queen is the home of fall-themed sweet treats. Its menu includes a French Silk Pie, Salted Caramel Truffle and Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treats.
    • Dunkin' has several Halloween treats on its menu this year, including a Halloween Munchkins Bucket. It is filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered Munchkins added to the mix.
    • Krispy Kreme is offering a line of Ghostbuster doughnuts, available for purchase individually or by the dozen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbSot_0wPAcWdE00

    • McDonald's Boo Buckets give kids the perfect trick-or-or-treat containers along with a happy meal. This year, the pails come in a new color, blue, replacing last year's purple color. Each bucket also comes with stickers.
    • Papa Johns is serving up a Jack-O-Lantern pepperoni pizza. This thin-crust pie is available for $9.99.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Halloween fast food deals: Chipotle, Sonic turn up scary-good discounts in Tennessee

    Related Search

    Discounted mealsHalloween food offersFast foodBurger KingChurro friesPapa Johns

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Tennessee Restaurant Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The State
    KWNW ROCK 1021 day ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    You're Invited: Trunk-or-Treat Car Show Will Include Music, Food Trucks & More!
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Amazon announces new fuel savings offer for Prime members
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Opinion: Denver mayor moves needle on homelessness, emphasis on mental health, drug treatment needed
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Man wanted in bizarre Tennessee murder tried to kill someone in Alabama in 2009
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel15 hours ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy