    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    DENSO, one of the largest employers in East Tennessee, invests $100M to add 200 new jobs

    By Daniel Dassow, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    DENSO, a Japanese auto parts giant with a major presence in East Tennessee, will expand its operations in Athens through a $100 million investment that will add 200 jobs and 54,560 square feet of production space.

    The company is already the largest employer in McMinn County, where Athens is the county seat, and the eighth largest employer in the Knoxville region.

    The Athens expansion, announced by state and company leaders Oct. 24, will allow DENSO to produce its latest efficient vehicle heating and air conditioning system at the facility.

    "This day opens another chapter in how we strive to provide great career opportunities locally while contributing to greener and safer mobility across North America," Marty Deschenes, president of DENSO's Athens facility, said in a news release.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWVeI_0wP86w0q00

    DENSO covers millions of square feet in East Tennessee

    In 1988, DENSO set up shop in Maryville, where it produces various safety components, instrument clusters and automotive electronic products across 2.6 million square feet.

    The company expanded to Athens in 1997, producing vehicle ignition, exhaust and gasoline delivery systems. The company employs around 5,000 people in Maryville and 1,444 people in Athens.

    “Fostering partnerships with international companies like DENSO is a critical component of our recruitment efforts," Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a news release. "DENSO is one of Tennessee’s longstanding partners and has been a cornerstone for business in McMinn County for years."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2711dS_0wP86w0q00

    DENSO, globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, is a $47.2 billion juggernaut with around 180 facilities and 162,000 employees worldwide.

    Its North American arm, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, employs more than 27,000 people and generated $11.7 billion in sales during the fiscal year ending March 31.

    Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJ8cv_0wP86w0q00

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: DENSO, one of the largest employers in East Tennessee, invests $100M to add 200 new jobs

    Leo Hudgens
    1d ago
    well I did like working at denso! how ever I did get let go because they put complete imbeciles in management that fire people so they can get a nice bonus. they work with minimal people and then take people from other departments (me) in two different places in their departments. then complained that I was moving slow at the very end of my shift (12hrs) I had to work two different places because the manager was firing people and I followed there after because I speak my mind and told them, that them getting on to me was b.s. and they couldn't handle a little cussing in hind sight I should have just let them have more of a tounge lashing!
    Guest
    1d ago
    DENSO, a JAPANESE auto parts giant....
