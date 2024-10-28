Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair girls athlete of the week in the Knoxville area

Once again, it's time to vote for the Knoxville area's high school girls athlete of the week for Oct. 21-26, sponsored by Guardian Foundation Repair.

This week's list consist of high school soccer players and a cross country runner. Here are the candidates:

Madalyn Bailey, Kingston: Bailey notched the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute as Kingston knocked off Madison Magnet, 2-1, in the state quarterfinals last Wednesday.

Halle Bibee, Bearden: Bibee scored in the 33rd and 73rd minutes as Bearden rolled to a 4-0 win over Page in the Class AAA state semifinal last Thursday. She also had the game-tying goal in the state championship match against Houston.

Darla Kammerdiener, Greeneville: Kammerdiener finished second overall in the Greeneville Cross Country Classic last Tuesday in a time of 24:38.6.

Lauren Newell, Knoxville Webb: Newell had seven saves in goal for the Spartans as they beat Harpeth Hall, 1-0, to capture a TSSAA DII-A state semifinal victory last Thursday. It was the second time Harpeth Hall was held scoreless this season.

Aryana Patterson, Tennessee: Patterson had an monster game with five goals to lead her team to a 8-0 Class AA quarterfinal win over Brighton last Wednesday. She scored four times in the first half .

