    Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair girls athlete of the week in the Knoxville area

    By George Robinson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Once again, it's time to vote for the Knoxville area's high school girls athlete of the week for Oct. 21-26, sponsored by Guardian Foundation Repair.

    This week's list consist of high school soccer players and a cross country runner. Here are the candidates:

    Madalyn Bailey, Kingston: Bailey notched the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute as Kingston knocked off Madison Magnet, 2-1, in the state quarterfinals last Wednesday.

    Halle Bibee, Bearden: Bibee scored in the 33rd and 73rd minutes as Bearden rolled to a 4-0 win over Page in the Class AAA state semifinal last Thursday. She also had the game-tying goal in the state championship match against Houston.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIrS5_0wP85EeR00

    Darla Kammerdiener, Greeneville: Kammerdiener finished second overall in the Greeneville Cross Country Classic last Tuesday in a time of 24:38.6.

    Lauren Newell, Knoxville Webb: Newell had seven saves in goal for the Spartans as they beat Harpeth Hall, 1-0, to capture a TSSAA DII-A state semifinal victory last Thursday. It was the second time Harpeth Hall was held scoreless this season.

    Aryana Patterson, Tennessee: Patterson had an monster game with five goals to lead her team to a 8-0 Class AA quarterfinal win over Brighton last Wednesday. She scored four times in the first half .

    Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your selection.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair girls athlete of the week in the Knoxville area

