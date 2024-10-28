University of Tennessee has seen such student success, 200 schools are coming to learn how

As the University of Tennessee at Knoxville continues to celebrate its record retention rate, the Division of Student Success will put the national spotlight on the state's flagship campus this week when it hosts more than 200 institutions at the Student Success US 2024 conference, in partnership with two major higher-ed publications.

The nearly sold-out conference, happening Oct. 28-30, comes off UT breaking its retention record for first-year students, reaching 91.9% in 2024. Inside Higher Ed and Times Higher Education, which selected UT to host the conference, "historically will select campuses that are on the cutting edge of this work," Vice Provost for Student Success Amber Williams told Knox News.

"To be at a place where 97% of our students are academically thriving makes me smile," she said. "In some ways, it makes me emotional because those are dreams that will be fulfilled, and that's the best thing."

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman and Provost John Zomchick are among the speakers who will address the institutions, sharing insight about their approaches to making sure students have the tools they need to succeed.

How UT's Division of Student Success reached national eyes

Before arriving at UT, Williams worked at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 17 years, overlapping with Plowman's tenure at the university. During her time there, Williams oversaw increases in student enrollment as the assistant vice chancellor for academic services and enrollment management.

Williams started at UT in January 2020 in the newly established division. UT had tried to reach a 90% retention rate by 2020 but stagnated at around 86%. Part of the problem, according to Williams, was that UT faculty operated in "individual silos" instead of collaborating to reach the goal.

“People were like, ‘We can’t get there. It’s an unrealistic goal,’” Williams said. “I remember early on I kept saying: ‘Yes, we can. All we have to do is break this down to individual people.’”

Williams' strategy to boost retention rested on reaching students where they are in life. The biggest step in that approach was forming the Vol Success Team , which assigns three professionals to every student to help manage their experience at UT. There's one advisor, one academic coach and one financial aid counselor to each student.

The orientation process has been revamped to help students stay on track through their first year. Orientation now includes group academic sessions with Williams and "Six Weeks of Welcome" at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters for freshmen.

Through the process, students get to know campus and get ready for classes while spending time with their Vol Success Team members. By building these relationships with advisors, Williams said, students who are reported for missing classes or assignments won't ignore their academic coach because their coach is seen as a "cheerleader" for their success.

Over the past four years, the Vol Success Team's academic coaching appointments grew from 3,277 to 12,352, and the team conducted 54,000 advising appointments in 2023. But the division's success is most evident in the record retention rate.

“We've moved the needle from 86% to ... 91.9%. That's a huge feat. And we've done it while having bigger classes each year, and that makes it actually even more of a challenge," Williams said. "That is unheard of in some ways."

Amber Williams envisions a successful future of Division of Student Success

The growth in the retention rate is a primary reason why UT is hosting the Student Success US 2024 conference.

“Even some of the best campuses out there, it takes usually seven to 10 years for something like that to happen," Williams said. "So, there's a lot of excitement around engaging us and trying to understand what we're doing."

Another factor in UT's success, and therefore its selection for the conference, is the university's focus on crafting programs specific to demographic needs. The needs of first-generation students are different from what veteran students need, Williams said, and accommodating those groups fosters success.

In August, the division launched the Student Success Express , a pilot program offering support to students after normal operating hours, 5-8 p.m. in Hodges Library. In January, the division will launch Vol Edge , a life and career readiness program helping students "graduate with confidence" to enter the workforce or apply for graduate school.

In five years, Williams hopes to see 50% of UT students getting involved with Vol Edge.

A $108 million, 108,000-square-foot Student Success building is expected to open in fall 2027, replacing Melrose Hall on Melrose Circle Drive. Williams described the building as the “academic living room of the campus” with five classrooms, a study center, lounges and academic support services.

“It’s designed with students in mind," she said.

As Williams prepares for higher education institutions from around the country to descend on Knoxville, she's continuing to keep her focus on what students need to succeed.

“I'm really proud of what we've done. We don't do it for the accolades by any means," she said. "If the accolades come because of that, all good. But those dreams are way more important than the accolades.

"To me, the accolades are the icing on the cake.”

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com . X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real .

Support strong local journalism by subscribing to subscribe.knoxnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: University of Tennessee has seen such student success, 200 schools are coming to learn how