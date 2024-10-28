Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Tombras steps in with a special Empty Stocking Fund gift for families hit by Helene

    By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240cTN_0wP83NfO00

    East Tennessee communities hard-hit by Hurricane Helene have asked our Empty Stocking Fund for additional holiday meal boxes as families work to rebuild their homes and businesses. Thanks to a donation from Knoxville advertising firm Tombras , the nonprofit will serve an additional 50 families in the flood zones this Christmas.

    "I can only imagine how difficult it must be for survivors of Hurricane Helene to pull themselves out of the devastation they've faced. As a family-owned, Knoxville-based business, we're so grateful the Empty Stocking Fund and other organizations like it exist to help East Tennesseans in times like these, and that we are able to support their important work," said Dooley Tombras, president and owner of Tombras.

    The Tombras gift allows the Empty Stocking Fund to fulfill the emergency request while continuing to serve 3,000 families in our distribution area.

    "Tombras quickly stepped in when we realized our neighbors were hurting," said Joel Christopher, Knox News editor and Empty Stocking Fund president. "The gift allows our nonprofit to say 'yes' to those who lost so much in the floods."

    The mission of the Empty Stocking Fund is to help families come together with a festive meal over the holidays, and have enough food to get through the week. Whether families are experiencing a one-time need or require assistance through a few rough years, the nonprofit is there just as it has been since 1912.

    Every dollar donated goes to the effort since we are 100% volunteer-run, year-round. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC determines the recipients and hundreds of volunteers come together each December for our Distribution Week.

    Tax-deductible donations made now will help us buy high-quality food including hams and fresh produce for the baskets. Learn more and make a contribution at esfknox.org .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tombras steps in with a special Empty Stocking Fund gift for families hit by Helene

    Related Search

    KnoxvilleHurricane Helene aftermathEast TennesseeCommunity supportKnoxville news sentinelDooley Tombras

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    A man called 911, saying a bear chased him off a cliff. Now, the FBI wants him for murder
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Wanted: Cornelia Woman, Gainesville Man for Kidnapping
    Now Habersham13 days ago
    Man wanted in bizarre Tennessee murder tried to kill someone in Alabama in 2009
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel6 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Yazoo County Authorities Search for Man Accused of Hitting His Mother with a Skillet
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy