East Tennessee communities hard-hit by Hurricane Helene have asked our Empty Stocking Fund for additional holiday meal boxes as families work to rebuild their homes and businesses. Thanks to a donation from Knoxville advertising firm Tombras , the nonprofit will serve an additional 50 families in the flood zones this Christmas.

"I can only imagine how difficult it must be for survivors of Hurricane Helene to pull themselves out of the devastation they've faced. As a family-owned, Knoxville-based business, we're so grateful the Empty Stocking Fund and other organizations like it exist to help East Tennesseans in times like these, and that we are able to support their important work," said Dooley Tombras, president and owner of Tombras.

The Tombras gift allows the Empty Stocking Fund to fulfill the emergency request while continuing to serve 3,000 families in our distribution area.

"Tombras quickly stepped in when we realized our neighbors were hurting," said Joel Christopher, Knox News editor and Empty Stocking Fund president. "The gift allows our nonprofit to say 'yes' to those who lost so much in the floods."

The mission of the Empty Stocking Fund is to help families come together with a festive meal over the holidays, and have enough food to get through the week. Whether families are experiencing a one-time need or require assistance through a few rough years, the nonprofit is there just as it has been since 1912.

Every dollar donated goes to the effort since we are 100% volunteer-run, year-round. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC determines the recipients and hundreds of volunteers come together each December for our Distribution Week.

Tax-deductible donations made now will help us buy high-quality food including hams and fresh produce for the baskets. Learn more and make a contribution at esfknox.org .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tombras steps in with a special Empty Stocking Fund gift for families hit by Helene