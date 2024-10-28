Kentucky deserves more credit for its contributions to Tennessee football | Adams

The Kentucky Wildcats don’t get enough credit for their contributions to Tennessee football . I hope to change that.

Let’s start with the record for the past 39 games. The Vols have won 36 times. The Wildcats have won three times.

Nonetheless, when fans get around to expressing gratitude to opponents who have done so much for the Vols, Kentucky is often looked.

Part of that lack of recognition can be attributed to the schedule. Long before the SEC split into East and West divisions, Kentucky was a late-season opponent on the Vols schedule. The switch to divisional play didn’t change that.

And who else was a November regular on Tennessee’s schedule? None other than UT’s in-state punching bag, Vanderbilt.

The Vols consistently have beaten the Commodores by such large margins, fans regard Vanderbilt as the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, Kentucky has given more.

Just check the record. In the same 39-year stretch in which the Vols have gone 36-3 against Kentucky, they have lost six games to Vanderbilt.

The Commodores haven’t just won six of the past 39 games with UT. They have won some of those games by substantial margins. Vanderbilt beat Tennessee by 25 points in 2018 and by 18 in 2017. And in 2016, it won by 11 points in 2017.

That’s three consecutive victories by double-digit margins. Imagine that.

How many times has Kentucky beaten Tennessee by a double-figure count in the past 39 years? Once.

That was in 2020 when coach Jeremy Pruitt was steering the Vols toward a Titanic-size iceberg. Kentucky seized the opportunity presented by a grossly incompetent coach, winning 34-7 at Neyland Stadium. My guess is Pruitt characterized the unusual outcome as the result of a few plays that went the other way and distorted the final score.

But I won’t dwell on one of Kentucky’s three victories over Tennessee in 39 years. Instead, let’s focus on UT’s 36 victories.

Beating Kentucky isn’t like beating Vanderbilt. Kentucky aspires to having a successful football program, which explains why Mark Stoops is now the dean of SEC football coaches.

Kentucky has had only one losing record in the past eight seasons. The Wildcats have had two 10-win seasons doing that span while becoming a regular bowl participant.

Beating Kentucky means something. In fact, you could say the few highlights of the Pruitt era included his 2-1 record against the Wildcats.

The Tennessee fans who can remember when their Vols last played in an SEC championship game can thank the Wildcats for their role in UT winning the East division.

In 2007, Tennessee eked out a four-overtime 52-50 victory over Kentucky to qualify for the conference championship game. And that Kentucky team was no slouch. It beat LSU, Florida State and Louisville on the way to an 8-5 season.

ADAMS: Why I believe Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava will keep getting better

In 2004, Tennessee also qualified for the SEC championship game by prevailing against Kentucky 37-31 in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee fans should remember those 2004 and 2007 games when Kentucky enters Neyland Stadium on Saturday. And respond by giving Kentucky a standing ovation.

The Wildcats deserve it.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Kentucky deserves more credit for its contributions to Tennessee football | Adams