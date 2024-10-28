Why it was important for Lady Vols basketball to throw baby shower for Kim Caldwell

Kim Caldwell did not want to take the focus off of basketball with the season only a few weeks away.

But the first-year Lady Vols coach was convinced by her team to have a baby shower. The players all brought Caldwell gifts and played typical baby shower games.

"It was phenomenal," said Caldwell, who announced her pregnancy Sept. 3 . "It was definitely not something that I wanted. I didn't want the attention to be on me ... They did such a great job, and it just says how special this team is. It's something that maybe I went into (thinking), OK, this is not necessary, but now I'm never going to forget it."

The players all signed a basketball with messages.

Redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper wrote, "You are so blessed to be a Caldwell."

Junior guard Ruby Whitehorn, whose gift was a pair of baby Jordans, wrote, "When you put on your first pair of J's, tell your mom to FaceTime me!"

All senior guard Jewel Spear could think about was excitement for Caldwell when she first heard the news.

"It was very special just to show her our support for her and let her know we love and care for her just as much as she does for us," Spear said.

Senior guard Kaiya Wynn's favorite part of the shower was when the team had to taste baby food and guess what it was – mostly because she didn't participate.

"Obviously, I'm not eating baby food, but for some reason, everybody else did," Wynn said. "Zee (Spearman), she ate something and just started coughing and throwing up everywhere, and that was the best part, but it was a really fun time. We really love each other ... I thought that was really cool how we just came together and celebrated her."

Sophomore forward Alyssa Latham said they can't wait to meet Baby Caldwell and have another member of the program – the team has been chanting, "Team baby, team baby!"

Seeing how Caldwell has handled her pregnancy up close is also an example for redshirt senior guard Destinee Wells.

"It just shows how strong women are, that if we want something, we don't let anything stop us," Wells said. "To see her, it gives me hope in the future, if I want to coach and start my family, I can do that. So to see her and be a part of this is amazing."

Caldwell's pregnancy hasn't slowed her down, but that wasn't surprising to Wynn. She knew what kind of coach Caldwell was when Wynn showed up to voluntary running sessions at 7 a.m. this summer. Caldwell was upstairs already, running on the treadmill. She's the kind of coach who's "going to be right there with you," Wynn said.

NEW ERA: Kim Caldwell on new era of Lady Vols, recruits in official jerseys, posing with Lamborghinis

Wynn appreciated how Caldwell shared the news with them first before announcing it publicly, and said she told the team she planned on coaching all the way up until she couldn't.

Latham said the whole process has revealed Caldwell's character.

"No matter what is that she has going on, she's going to give her all for us, every single day and come in ready to coach us," Latham said. "When she goes away ... I trust and believe that everything she has built, we’ll continue to uphold it, and we'll be able to have that same energy as if she was in the gym with us."

