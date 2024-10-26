Dollywood’s Splash Country finishes its 2024 season with a splash – a special award

Dollywood’s Splash Country ended its 2024 season with a big splash: It received the Al Turner Memorial Commitment to Excellence Award earlier this month at a ceremony in Las Vegas during the World Waterpark Association Symposium and Trade Show.

The award is given to “individuals, parks or organizations that provide leadership or fostered a sense of community,” according to the association.

“We’re honored to receive this award, but we don’t do it for the awards. We simply want to provide all families with a safe and fun time at our water park.” Splash Country Director of Operations Jordan Leach said while accepting the award.

Splash Country is one of the most visited water parks in North America, according to the 2024 Global Attractions Attendance Report , landing at the No. 16. The Pigeon Forge water park had about 379,000 visitors in 2023, a 3% increase from the previous season.

Splash Country’s previous Waterpark Association Symposium wins include best new water park in America in 2001 and an industry leadership award in 2001.

Dollywood continues wave of success

Recognition for Splash Country comes as Dollywood Parks & Resorts has been racking up numerous awards over the past year.

Dollywood won more awards than any other theme park in the world at the 2024 Golden Ticket Awards, taking home five awards and earning a special legend award. Splash Country was honored as the No. 5 best water park at the ceremony. The water park also received USA TODAY 10Best honors this year.

Splash Country lifeguards recently were honored with consecutive Ellis and Associates’ Platinum International Safety Awards, which recognizes organizations for achieving the highest quality of lifeguard operations. The water park is home to the only platinum award-winning lifeguards in the East Tennessee region, according to a press release.

Dollywood’s Splash Country is open annually from May to September and has a variety of water slides and water fun other attractions.

Though Splash Country’s season has ended, Dollywood is gearing up for its Smoky Mountain Christmas festival which begins Nov. 1, and then for its 40th season , which begins March 14.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dollywood’s Splash Country finishes its 2024 season with a splash – a special award