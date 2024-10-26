Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Dollywood’s Splash Country finishes its 2024 season with a splash – a special award

    By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Dollywood’s Splash Country ended its 2024 season with a big splash: It received the Al Turner Memorial Commitment to Excellence Award earlier this month at a ceremony in Las Vegas during the World Waterpark Association Symposium and Trade Show.

    The award is given to “individuals, parks or organizations that provide leadership or fostered a sense of community,” according to the association.

    “We’re honored to receive this award, but we don’t do it for the awards. We simply want to provide all families with a safe and fun time at our water park.” Splash Country Director of Operations Jordan Leach said while accepting the award.

    Splash Country is one of the most visited water parks in North America, according to the 2024 Global Attractions Attendance Report , landing at the No. 16. The Pigeon Forge water park had about 379,000 visitors in 2023, a 3% increase from the previous season.

    Splash Country’s previous Waterpark Association Symposium wins include best new water park in America in 2001 and an industry leadership award in 2001.

    Dollywood continues wave of success

    Recognition for Splash Country comes as Dollywood Parks & Resorts has been racking up numerous awards over the past year.

    Dollywood won more awards than any other theme park in the world at the 2024 Golden Ticket Awards, taking home five awards and earning a special legend award. Splash Country was honored as the No. 5 best water park at the ceremony. The water park also received USA TODAY 10Best honors this year.

    Splash Country lifeguards recently were honored with consecutive Ellis and Associates’ Platinum International Safety Awards, which recognizes organizations for achieving the highest quality of lifeguard operations. The water park is home to the only platinum award-winning lifeguards in the East Tennessee region, according to a press release.

    Dollywood’s Splash Country is open annually from May to September and has a variety of water slides and water fun other attractions.

    Though Splash Country’s season has ended, Dollywood is gearing up for its Smoky Mountain Christmas festival which begins Nov. 1, and then for its 40th season , which begins March 14.

    Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZfN4_0wN0JUM800

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dollywood’s Splash Country finishes its 2024 season with a splash – a special award

    Related Search

    Water park safetyDollywood parks & resortsEast TennesseeDevarrick TurnerKnoxville news sentinelJordan Leach

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    The Strongest Women According to Zodiac Sign: Four Powerhouses
    Ada E.4 days ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes5 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Indiana: Vols vs Hoosiers in charity exhibition
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel20 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy