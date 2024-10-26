They lost their homes but are holding on to hope. Tennessee families look ahead after Helene

Janet Sams is getting glimpses of light at the end of a dark tunnel. From the temporary motorhome she’s living in, she can see the early stages of her new permanent home along the Pigeon River in Newport.

The new home will replace the one she lost when the remnants of Hurricane Helene battered East Tennessee , and it's being built thanks to disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, her church family and her son’s construction company.

FEMA has approved 4,325 individual disaster assistance applications in Tennessee as of Oct. 25 with over $15 million in individual and household aid.

"Here we are. ... We've really come a long way," Sams told Knox News last week. "You know, I've a lot more than most. My heart goes out to everyone."

Nearly a month ago, Sams wept in front of the flood-damaged yellow house she had called home since 2012 and was comforted by her best friend and a stranger who prayed over her.

But while framework is going up on her new home, some of her neighbors in the riverside community are still figuring out their next steps while they live in tents and campers. Some have yet to return to their Newport neighborhood, instead staying in hotels or with family.

What is next for Sams and the families living near Pigeon River, though, is continuing to adjust to everything one day at a time, relying on community and friends, leaning on faith and focusing on rebuilding.

Community of ‘angels’ helps Newport families impacted by catastrophic flooding

Less than half a mile from where Sams lives, tears filled Fabian Rodriguez's eyes just 24 hours after the flooding as he stared at the space where his family home had stood until it was swept away.

“It’s crazy, man,” Rodriguez told Knox News in disbelief on Sept. 28. “I can't explain it. (We’ve) been here a long time.”

Rodriguez was staying with his parents at their home beside the Pigeon River when the floodwaters began to rise Sept. 27. He and his wife, Priscilla Padilla, along with their three kids, come to Newport from Florida each year from June to October to harvest tomatoes.

The catastrophic flooding of the Pigeon and Nolichucky rivers damaged six semitrucks Rodriguez and his crew used to transport produce and left the tomato fields underwater , ruining this year’s harvest.

In the weeks after the storm, the family was staying in hotel rooms and getting food, clothing and other necessities from friends, church organizations and good Samaritans.

“The community has definitely been like angels to us,” Padilla said. “We’re so thankful that the community is just giving and giving because we really have nothing.”

“It's just so hard to ask, whenever you're not used to,” Padilla added. “I'm used to being the gift-giver all the time. Like that's just the way I am, that's my love language. I love to give people stuff.”

So many people from Newport and other areas in East Tennessee have helped her family, Padilla said, that she can’t even name them all. She initially kept a list of names so she could thank everyone properly, but the list became too long.

A Newport church and benefactors from Knoxville covered hotel stays, organizations offered free services to clean up debris in their neighborhood, and football and cheerleading leagues helped the three Rodriguez children cope.

“I feel like they definitely made it their mission to make sure my kids are OK, and it feels so good to know that,” Padilla said.

A family in Rhea County donated a car to Sams after her Mustang was severely damaged in the flood. She’s named the new car Helena. And her friends have already started helping her replenish her boot collection.

“There's so many people that reached out to us, to help us, and it gets overwhelming,” Sams said. “But I'm very grateful for everything that everybody's doing. Our community always sticks together.”

Navigating the federal and state disaster assistance process

For Sams, her faith also has gotten her through the weeks since Hurricane Helene. She often says prayers while looking toward an old cross that stands on a cliff across the river.

“It’s a process, and I sat out here this morning and probably cried for 30 minutes and saying, ‘It's not a dream, it's for real,’” Sams said. “And then I look up at the cross right across the (river) and I thank God. I thank God for sparing our lives, keeping us all safe.”

Sams had lived in the house with her son, daughter-in-law, two grandkids and their pets. Now, she’s staying alone in a motorhome her son provided next to where her house was and struggling to figure out where to turn for assistance.

“Look, I'm old. I'm a widow. I live on a widow's pension. And I don't know how to do PayPal … or none of that stuff,” Sams said.

She and her son, who was staying in a separate temporary camper, applied for assistance through FEMA and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Sams shared with Knox News.

East Tennessee residents impacted by Helene can apply for FEMA assistance until Dec. 2. FEMA personnel might need to conduct home inspections to help determine whether residences are safe, sanitary and livable.

FEMA does have enough funds right now to cover immediate response and recovery needs , according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, despite nearly half the agency’s disaster relief fund for the next 12 months going toward recovery from back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton. But the agency is encouraging people not to hesitate in applying for disaster assistance.

The agency might implement spending restrictions for long-term rebuilding assistance and future disasters, though, unless Congress approves more funds. But these potential restrictions are not expected to impact Helene survivors.

Under the spending restrictions, FEMA would cut off funding for disaster-related rebuilding projects nationwide and reserve its money for life-saving operations during disasters. The cutoff often halts major repairs to roads, sewer plants and water-treatment facilities.

Gov. Bill Lee has announced a no-interest loan program to help Tennessee families while they await FEMA dollars and tax relief measures.

Disaster FEMA assistance can be applied for at DisasterAssistance.gov , or by calling FEMA’s toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585 for those with hearing impairments) or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center .

'The river cannot have our faith or our soul'

When Padilla reflected on what she’d miss the most about her family’s house in Newport, she told Knox News, “Definitely enjoying the river, which is crazy because it took our house, but that's what we loved about that house.”

Padilla is a Florida girl. But her in-law's house along the Pigeon River was her second home. It’s where her daughter spent every birthday, where her sons practiced football and fished, and the place that held many of husband’s childhood memories.

“I loved that little house so much. It definitely felt like a little house from like a little movie,” Padilla said. “I (would always tell my mother-in-law), I was like, this town looks like they would make movies here, like the whole town is so cute.”

Rodriguez wishes he could turn back time, and is heartbroken by what has been lost in Newport, according to Padilla, but this Pigeon River community in Newport is slowly beginning to look ahead, hoping for a fruitful harvest season next year and planning for what rebuilding looks like for them.

“We'll definitely all be together, and we'll grow from this, and we'll heal,” Padilla said.

“Like I said, the river took everything we had but it cannot have our faith or our soul. And I still hold true to that,” Sams said.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: They lost their homes but are holding on to hope. Tennessee families look ahead after Helene