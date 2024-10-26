5 things that impressed Tony Vitello in Tennessee baseball exhibition vs Western Kentucky

NASHVILLE − Tony Vitello got 14 innings of information about his Tennessee baseball team Friday.

The Vols played a pair of games against Western Kentucky at Nashville's First Horizon Park, beating the Hilltoppers 16-6 between a nine-inning game and a five-inning game. They play a second exhibition against Troy at Jackson Baseball Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Here are five things that impressed Vitello in the first exhibition:

Andrew Fischer's defense at third base

Andrew Fischer was moved from third base to designated hitter last season at Ole Miss , which led to questions if the same transition would happen at Tennessee.

It sure does not look that way. Fischer played a top-notch third base in the exhibition. He made a pair of ninth-inning plays look routine, including one he fielded ranging to his right behind the base and charging.

"Not only did he make them but he looked like a pro making them," Vitello said.

Fischer flashed a strong arm and a steady glove. Vitello said the Ole Miss transfer had a two-day rough patch defensively early in the fall but has been "really encouraging" defensively.

Nic Abraham's presence on the mound

Vitello mentioned freshman pitcher Nic Abraham on Thursday before the exhibitions. He brought up Abraham then while discussing what makes freshman Tegan Kuhns special and noted that Abraham has a similar presence and confidence to Kuhns on the mound.

He said the same Friday after Abraham threw two innings to open the second portion of the exhibition.

"It was good to see Nic Abraham's presence to start the second game," Vitello said.

Abraham, who is from Elk Grove, California, struck out two in two innings. He allowed the home run but no other hits or walks. His secondary pitches looked outstanding against the Hilltoppers.

The three-four thump of Andrew Fischer and Dean Curley

The Tennessee coaches mapped out the pitching plan purposefully, then "threw it out there" in making the lineup. It looked true to what you'd expect the lineup could look like and the middle is potent with the three-four thump of Fischer and Dean Curley.

"You've got two pretty physical guys that if you are in the other dugout, you've got to scheme for and it is a headache to deal with," Vitello said.

Fischer and Curley went back-to-back in the first inning. Fischer hit 20 homers last season and Curley hit 12. Vitello also liked the firepower potential of Cannon Peebles and Gavin Kilen behind Fischer and Curley, but the lineup is far from settled.

Stone Lawless' maturity beyond his redshirt freshman status

Vitello twice praised redshirt freshman catcher Stone Lawless for his maturity. The first was in the context of how he acts and the second was addressing the catcher position.

"Stone doesn't really act like a guy who is his age," Vitello said. "He is really mature physically and also mentally. We have a lot of trust in him back there."

Lawless had a walk and a two-run single.

Peebles is the projected starter at catcher, but Lawless will be in the mix and push for opportunities in the lineup. He can also play first base and designated hitter. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Lawless is a player the Vols have been high on since he arrived on campus in summer 2023.

The attitude from Tegan Kuhns, Brandon Arvidson about Sunday's scrimmage

Vitello focused on the pitching plan for Friday, but the plans for Sunday also factored in with who would be available when. He said the plan is to probably start junior Nate Snead.

Kuhns and junior college pitcher Brandon Arvidson were other options and both wowed Vitello with their approach to the plan.

"I asked both those guys do you care when you throw the ball? They both said whatever you think is best," Vitello said. "I don't they realize what that means in this day and age. It is refreshing and it is a stress reliever."

All three will be top arms to throw against Troy.

