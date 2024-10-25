Bulldoze or rebuild? There are no good options for a Tennessee factory destroyed by Helene

Walking inside the mostly destroyed Foam Products Corporation factory in Erwin requires boots – the taller, the better. Not because what’s left of the building is filthy, though it is, but because if you step outside a cleared path, you might sink into 4 feet of sand and mud.

Water from the nearby Nolichucky River , swollen by the remnants of Hurricane Helene, roared through the plant Sept. 27. The waters topped out at 7 feet high inside the plant, tearing through walls, bending vital support beams and pulling steel cable barriers from Interstate 26 onto the property like used dental floss. Everything in the water’s path was ruined.

It all might be a crippling blow. The company, like the others in Erwin's Riverview Industrial Park , didn’t have flood insurance.

Flood insurance wasn’t something they thought they needed

Perry Muse is the vice president of manufacturing and general manager of Foam Products, which produced women’s undergarments and underlaying for flooring. He gave Knox News a tour of the devastated factory Oct. 18.

The industrial park sits in a Federal Emergency Management Agency-designated 0.2% flood plain, what FEMA considers a 500-year flood zone. Still, even at such a low percentage, FEMA considers the area to be a “moderate” risk of flooding.

But flood insurance wasn’t top of mind, given the numbers.

The Nolichucky sits just over South Industrial Drive and I-26, but it lies in a gully. From what used to be the Foam Products parking lot, all you can see of the river is the tops of the trees that line it.

But on Sept. 27, the waters rose higher than at any time in recorded history, surpassing the river's record of 24 feet .

Tara Horton is the vice president of compliance of Wright Flood, a national flood insurance provider. Homes and businesses in sites considered at low- and moderate-risk areas often find themselves in this position when contemplating insurance coverage, she said.

“What likely happened for these poor consumers is where they’re in an area where there’s not a lot of awareness about flood insurance. … They’re in one of these spots where it’s lower risk and there’s less awareness and they just don’t buy flood insurance,” she said.

A FEMA spokesperson put simply what many might not expect: Floods don’t follow lines on a map.

“Where it can rain, it can flood,” the agency said in an emailed statement. “Whether a property is inside or outside of the high-risk flood area, FEMA encourages property owners to consider purchasing flood insurance for the protection and peace of mind it brings.”

Help available may not be enough

Unlike individuals who lost everything or certain nonprofits, businesses must repay federal funding through U.S. Small Business Administration loans, for which Foam Products has applied. Muse isn’t sure of the path forward. All of the options are bad.

The rosiest estimate for how much cleanup and demolition could cost is well over $20 million, and that doesn’t include replacing equipment and machinery. Two things further complicate the issue.

First, the company recently put $15 million into a new facility in Calhoun, Georgia. The new plant hasn’t opened yet and Foam Products is cash poor, he said.

Second, the company produces a custom-made underwear product for a client, and that brings in $4 million annually. Since the flooded plant can't produce it, the account will dry up.

“It’s devastating. I mean, how do you recover from this? I don’t know,” he said.

His company's options, bad as they are, as they currently stand:

Get a large loan.

Problems: The size of a possible SBA loan is not clear, and they don't know whether it will be enough to try to rebuild. The company's existing loan for the new facility and the loss of a major client compound the problem of taking on more debt.

Pull out what they can and bulldoze the building to sell the land.

Problems: It’s unlikely the company will recoup the money on a property sale alone to cover the costs. Plus, who knows if they can find a buyer after a huge flood?

Knock the building down, rebuild and sell the new building.

Problems: The same issues would come into play, though maybe the company would make a little more on the sale. It still likely wouldn’t cover the costs of the work to get to that point.

“The biggest question isn’t whether we start back up or not. That’s probably no,” Muse said. “The question is what do we do with the building and the lot? What makes the most economic sense?”

Old Hickory Buildings, which sits at the end of South Industrial Drive and also lacks flood insurance, appears to be in a more advantageous spot for moving forward, according to Jeff Bratcher, senior vice president of outside operations.

“We don’t really want to do loans,” Bratcher told Knox News in an email. “We have already moved in some large excavating equipment and are working on the site now. Just going to do what we can to clean up the site. Then, assess the building and foundation. Hoping we can start rebuilding next year.”

The industrial park employed over 250 people, nearly all of whom are out of a job, according to Austin Finch, the Unicoi County Economic Development director. Finch wrote a letter Oct. 15 to Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, requesting state aid for these businesses.

“The loss of these industries is a staggering blow to our workforce, our families and our local economy,” Finch wrote. “In an already economically vulnerable area, the ripple effects of this disaster are far-reaching, from the immediate loss of jobs to the long-term impact on our tax base and public services. Simply put, without special assistance, Unicoi County faces an uncertain future.”

The response from the state has been encouraging, Finch told Knox News, but he doesn’t have sharable details yet of what it might look like.

Still, Muse is able to put it all in perspective. Because he made the call to close the plant part of the day Thursday and stay closed Friday as the floods rose, none of his employees were in harm’s way. It was the first time in the plant’s 15 years of operation that it closed for weather, he said.

“I couldn’t have lived with myself doing that,” he said. “That would’ve been it for me. I care deeply about our employees.”

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com . Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ tyler_whetstone .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Bulldoze or rebuild? There are no good options for a Tennessee factory destroyed by Helene