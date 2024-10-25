As Impact Plastics bosses fled flood, Johnny Peterson went in for coworkers, lawsuit says

As floodwaters threatened to overwhelm Impact Plastics on Sept. 27, top leaders rushed from the manufacturing plant in Erwin, Tennessee, important documents in hand.

At the same time, floor manager Johnny Peterson was making his way through the building to give other employees a hand in getting out, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family .

Peterson ended up trapped by the rising and raging Nolichucky River with a group that included his colleagues, all of them clinging to the cargo atop a semitrailer in a nearby parking lot.

They were all swept away in the calamity caused when Hurricane Helene made landfall last month and inundated the mountains between Tennessee and North Carolina.

Peterson and four of his coworkers were killed. One remains missing.

Peterson, 55, worked at the plant for more than 35 years, since shortly after the plant opened. His family's lawsuit asserts the company wouldn’t allow employees to leave, a claim echoed by other employees.

It also includes several assertions that contradict the narrative included in an internal review of the tragic day released publicly by the company Oct. 3, including whether employees remained in the building when senior management evacuated.

Lawsuit: Impact Plastics employees weren’t all gone when leadership left

In its report, the company said the plant was shut down and employees dismissed minutes after the power shut off at 10:39 a.m.

“Employees were directed to leave the plant property within minutes of the power outage and certainly no later than 10:50 AM," the report says.

Senior management left “around 11:35” a.m. and were the last people to leave, the company said, though the report notes some employees remained standing outside on South Industrial Drive, the one way in and out of the Riverside Industrial Park adjacent to the Nolichucky River.

But in those hectic moments, Peterson hadn’t left and there were employee still inside the building, the lawsuit asserts.

“Johnny went back inside the factory in an effort to help other employees trapped inside who were also trying to leave after being dismissed,” the lawsuit says. “As he searched for others, he texted (his daughter) Alexa Peterson photographs of the break room, which was under water.”

The decision to try to save his colleagues was a fateful one.

At 11:42 a.m. Peterson texted his daughter again. He was stuck, he wrote - "can't get out," he wrote, and "it rose so fast.”

An attorney representing Gerald O’Connor, the founder and president of Impact Plastics, did not respond to a Knox News request for comment.

Peterson’s family sued Impact Plastics on Oct. 14 in Unicoi County.

"Based on information we’ve uncovered, including accounts from surviving employees, we believe this tragedy could have been avoided," Zack Lawson, the family's attorney, said in a statement to Knox News.

"Impact Plastics was aware of the flood risks, and while employees requested permission to leave, the company failed to act. We will hold them accountable."

Peterson was one of at least 10 employees of Impact Plastics who clung to the back of a flatbed semitruck as the Nolichucky River swarmed them . The truck was repeatedly struck by debris and eventually flipped, knocking the employees into the water.

Everyone aboard was washed away, though some were later rescued by a Tennessee National Guard helicopter.

The company has denied it forced employees to stay until it was too late. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration have separately launched investigations into the business.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com . Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ tyler_whetstone .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: As Impact Plastics bosses fled flood, Johnny Peterson went in for coworkers, lawsuit says