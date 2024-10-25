Open in App
    Todd Helton's glittery milkshake − topped with cake − hits the sweet spot at Sam & Andy's

    By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Former Colorado Rockies first baseman and University of Tennessee baseball alum Todd Helton has been immortalized twice this year, first in the National Baseball Hall of Fame , and now as a purple milkshake at Knoxville fixture Sam & Andy's .

    Through his decades-long friendship with owner Chris Captain, Helton has secured a spot on the menu of the 1403 Bexhill Drive location of the local restaurant chain, which started in 1946 on Cumberland Avenue.

    "It's almost 80 years that we've been in business, and Todd's a part of it now," Captain said.

    Helton's signature menu item is the Helton's Hall of Fame Milkshake, made with purple-dyed vanilla ice cream, white chocolate morsels, edible glitter and an entire slice of homemade cheesecake.

    Helton's jersey number, 17, is featured on the straw. It's also the number of years Helton played in Major League Baseball, all with the Rockies.

    The idea for the milkshake came after Helton's trainer, Charlie Petrone, got a menu special named after him. Helton and Captain worked together to figure out a good menu item to represent Helton, settling on a milkshake honoring his professional baseball career.

    “It’s tight,” Helton said about which ranks higher, the hall of fame honor or the milkshake. “I mean, this is a close second. I can't put it over to being in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. That's a good-looking shake. I'm proud it has the one-seven on it. It's really cool.”

    The milkshake costs $12 and is accompanied by a new display on the restaurant's walls featuring a jersey, purple bat and baseball, all signed by Helton. Sam & Andy's is launching the milkshake during an Oct. 26 meet-and-greet with Helton at the restaurant, which is just a few minutes away from the Hall of Famer's home.

    “I wanted to give joy to somebody like they enjoyed watching him play baseball," Captain said. "I wanted to get something that honored him because he's had such a positive impact on so many lives, and he's inspiring to countless young athletes. It’s incredible, and the city's proud."

    Todd Helton reflects on Hall of Fame placement with his new milkshake

    Since retiring, Helton has become more involved with the community he was born in, raised in and continues to call home. He has a street on UT's campus named after him and has met with the recent National Championship Tennessee Baseball team multiple times.

    The Farragut Youth Baseball Fields at 11705 S. Northshore Drive have been renamed the Todd Helton Baseball Complex, honoring his ties to the area.

    “I used to go fishing with my dad in the morning with my baseball uniform on, park the boat, go up and play baseball, run back down to the boat and go fishing more," Helton said. "It's one of my favorite days ... in my life.”

    In July, Helton became the first former Vols player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame . He hit .316 in his 17-year career with the Rockies, totaling 2,519 hits, 1,401 runs, 369 homers and 1,406 RBIs on his way to five all-star selections, four Silver Slugger awards, and his place in Cooperstown.

    “It’s a huge honor to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and it’s not easy to get into," Helton said. "I was just basically honored to be in the same breath or in the same Hall of Fame as all the great players before me."

    Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com . X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing to subscribe.knoxnews.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acWnn_0wLR3Q3900

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Todd Helton's glittery milkshake − topped with cake − hits the sweet spot at Sam & Andy's

