What does Tennessee basketball's roster look like? A look at the Vols lineup vs Indiana

Tennessee basketball is back after the best season in program history .

The No. 12 Vols open coach Rick Barnes ' 10th season against Indiana on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) in a charity exhibition. All proceeds of the game will benefit the John McLendon Foundation, which works to empower and develop minorities desiring to be leaders in athletics administration

Here is what to know about the Vols roster before facing the Hoosiers:

Four of Tennessee basketball's five starters appear set

Tennessee's starting backcourt was always going to include Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack as seniors. Zeigler is an All-American candidate as an elite two-way point guard. He makes it all work for Tennessee. Mashack is one of the best defensive guards in the country and a much-improved shooter. If his shot is steady, he could have an all-conference season.

North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier was one of the most coveted transfers in the nation. The Vols snared the high-scoring guard and he will fit perfectly with Mashack as the off-ball guards.

Ohio State transfer Felix Okpara is in the starting five. He's the most experienced post player on the roster. He also has been heavily talked-about during the offseason for what he will bring to the Vols. Expect a tougher, better defensive presence on the interior this season with the 6-foot-11 Okpara in the fold.

Who will emerge at the four for Tennessee?

Tennessee has three options at the four: Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar, Charlotte transfer Igor Milicic Jr., and sophomore Cade Phillips.

Milicic probably has the highest ceiling of the group. He is a 6-10 forward who can shoot and rebounds well. Dubar is a shooter whose offensive ability could be the best of the trio. Phillips is a hustle, fix-it, effort player who will get rebounds but isn't going to give much offensively. His floor is clear, though.

Either Dubar or Milicic should start, but it will probably take time before one of the pair emerges as the clear starter. Phillips will have a role because his abilities are known. If he can consistently deliver rebounding and defense, he should have a role comparable to former Vols forward Tobe Awaka two seasons ago.

Jordan Gainey is an ideal sixth man

Jordan Gainey is a known commodity and will likely be the sixth man. He certainly should be the first guard off the bench going into the season.

The senior is at his best off-ball and as a shooter. His offensive skills are what drew the Vols to him in the portal from USC Upstate before last season. He's also the backup point guard entering the season, so he will have a role to play at both guard positions.

Expect to see Gainey and whichever player is the backup four be the first players off the bench.

Cameron Carr, J.P. Estrella are next up off the bench

Cameron Carr is getting NBA Draft buzz because he's got some trademark pro skills with his shooting and length. The Vols will be counting on a big sophomore jump from the talented guard, who will be the second guard off the bench and likely a key backup to Mashack and Lanier as off-ball guards.

J.P. Estrella showed who he is capable of being against Purdue in the Elite Eight. Tennessee will count on him to play significant minutes behind Okpara as a sophomore.

Both should see around 15 minutes per game. Carr's could grow if he develops as many expect.

What role will Bishop Boswell have?

Bishop Boswell was the lone freshman in the 2024 signing class and is the 11th player in the rotation. The 6-4 guard has worked at point guard, but Gainey seems more likely to get the first crack at minutes behind Zeigler.

Boswell likely will be lightly used this season on an old team with four senior guards.

