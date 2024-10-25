Open in App
    Who's the chonkiest? Vote now as cubs add weight for the winter at Appalachian Bear Rescue

    By Hayden Dunbar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Appalachian Bear Rescue has been working hard these past few months to care for black bear cubs that can't fend for themselves. Most cubs will be released just before denning season and, in the meantime, they’re loading up on all the calories they can get.

    ABR has 28 cubs preparing for hibernation and is asking the public to vote for the "chonkiest" of them in the Chubby Cubby Chonk Down, its fifth-annual bracket-style competition.

    "The more fat reserves that a bear has before entering their den in the winter, the better," the organization said in a Facebook post. "And our cubs aren’t shy!!"

    The 5th annual Chubby Cubby Chonk Down is HERE!! 🐻⚖️🏆Join Appalachian Bear Rescue in another competitive year of...

    Posted by Appalachian Bear Rescue on Tuesday, October 22, 2024

    Voters can choose among cubs with names like SuBearU, Special Sauce, Pickles and Fuzzy. Since the bears will not be weighed until release dates, ABR said in the post, voting will be based solely on looks via pictures and videos.

    Voters can make their picks daily on ABR's Facebook or Instagram . Visit either ABR page and click on ABR's story to participate in a poll to pick the winner. Detailed tutorials for voting are available on ABR's Facebook Facebook page .

    Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Who's the chonkiest? Vote now as cubs add weight for the winter at Appalachian Bear Rescue

