Snow in Dollywood! What’s new at the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival, and when it starts

Snow is in the forecast at Dollywood all winter long. The theme park’s annual winter festival begins in November with new additions to bring visitors even more holiday cheer .

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas kicks off Nov. 1. The festive event features six million holiday lights, holiday shows, holiday treats, fireworks and, of course, visits from Santa.

Snow will be falling around Wildwood Tree in Wildwood Grove every evening this year. The new experience is called “Snow in the Grove” and you’ll be able to hang out with holiday characters Roly and Poly in the snow, too.

Also new is “Christmas Reflections,” a display of five twinkling Christmas trees reflecting on the water of the Rivertown pond.

The guest-favorite Christmas fireworks show “Merry & Bright!” returns this season as well. The special fireworks show takes place Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the festival.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is one of the theme park’s most popular festivals and closes out Dollywood’s yearly operating season.

The festival even earned legend status earlier this year at the Golden Ticket Awards, an annual event for the worldwide amusement park industry. The best Christmas event category was retired after Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas dominated the category with 15 consecutive wins.

When is Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas?

The winter holiday festival runs Nov. 1-Jan. 5. But the park will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

General admission tickets to Dollywood are $92 for adults and $82 for children and seniors.

Anyone visiting Dollywood during the holiday festival can upgrade to a 2025 season pass and can use it for the remainder of the 2024 season, too. Season passholders receive special perks such as free parking, TimeSaver, lodging, dining and merchandise discounts and Bring-A-Friend tickets.

