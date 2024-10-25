Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Snow in Dollywood! What’s new at the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival, and when it starts

    By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJYMG_0wLQoT8500

    Snow is in the forecast at Dollywood all winter long. The theme park’s annual winter festival begins in November with new additions to bring visitors even more holiday cheer .

    Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas kicks off Nov. 1. The festive event features six million holiday lights, holiday shows, holiday treats, fireworks and, of course, visits from Santa.

    Snow will be falling around Wildwood Tree in Wildwood Grove every evening this year. The new experience is called “Snow in the Grove” and you’ll be able to hang out with holiday characters Roly and Poly in the snow, too.

    Also new is “Christmas Reflections,” a display of five twinkling Christmas trees reflecting on the water of the Rivertown pond.

    The guest-favorite Christmas fireworks show “Merry & Bright!” returns this season as well. The special fireworks show takes place Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the festival.

    Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is one of the theme park’s most popular festivals and closes out Dollywood’s yearly operating season.

    The festival even earned legend status earlier this year at the Golden Ticket Awards, an annual event for the worldwide amusement park industry. The best Christmas event category was retired after Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas dominated the category with 15 consecutive wins.

    When is Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas?

    The winter holiday festival runs Nov. 1-Jan. 5. But the park will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

    General admission tickets to Dollywood are $92 for adults and $82 for children and seniors.

    Anyone visiting Dollywood during the holiday festival can upgrade to a 2025 season pass and can use it for the remainder of the 2024 season, too. Season passholders receive special perks such as free parking, TimeSaver, lodging, dining and merchandise discounts and Bring-A-Friend tickets.

    Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Snow in Dollywood! What’s new at the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival, and when it starts

    Related Search

    KnoxvilleSmoky mountain ChristmasHoliday eventsAmusement parkTheme park experiencesChristmas Eve

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    90 Day Fiance Star Big Ed Brown Busted Putting ‘Disgusting’ Moves On College-Aged Girls In Nashville ‘This Is Disturbing’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Todd Helton's glittery milkshake − topped with cake − hits the sweet spot at Sam & Andy's
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    How to get the perfect autumn scent by making candles at home
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinellast hour
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Dollywood’s Splash Country finishes its 2024 season with a splash – a special award
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post24 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy