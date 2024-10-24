What Lady Vols think of their teammates, from worst babysitters to who's hitting game-winners

Another Lady Vols basketball season is almost here.

Tennessee has a different look , with a new coaching staff and five transfer additions. To get to know the team better, Knox News polled all 15 Lady Vols about their teammates at the annual media day, and the questions were about topics on and off the court.

Every player was asked to answer with one player, preferably not themselves, and give an explanation if they wanted. Not every player followed the rules, though, so some results don't even out to 15 total votes.

Who's most likely to make the team laugh in a serious moment?

Zee Spearman: 7 votes

"Probably Zee, because she's goofy." — Kaiya Wynn

Kaiya Wynn: 5 votes

"OK, it's between me and Kaiya. I can't ever look at Kaiya in a serious situation, never." — Zee Spearman

Favor Ayodele: 5 votes

"I'm not even going to lie, me." — Favor Ayodele

Who wouldn't you trust to babysit baby Caldwell?

Talaysia Cooper: 5 votes

"The baby would be sittin' outside." — Kaniya Boyd

Favor Ayodele: 5 votes

Zee Spearman: 4 votes

"She'll probably just forget." — Jewel Spear

Also receiving votes: Ruby Whitehorn, Jillian Hollingshead, Kaiya Wynn

Who are you giving the aux to in the locker room before games?

Kaiya Wynn: 10 votes

Also receiving votes: Talaysia Cooper, Samara Spencer, Ruby Whitehorn, Jewel Spear

"Jewel is a good room-reader, and she has good music." — Kaiya Wynn

Who are you not calling if there's an emergency?

Ruby Whitehorn: 5 votes

Zee Spearman: 3 votes

"Zee, because she doesn't answer the phone." — Kaiya Wynn

Talaysia Cooper: 2 votes

"She'll say, I'll be there in 30 and she'll be there in an hour." — Kaniya Boyd

Also receiving votes: Destinee Wells, Favor Ayodele, Samara Spencer, Alyssa Latham, Kaiya Wynn.

"Kaiya, because she's not going to pick up the phone." — Zee Spearman

Who can give anyone on the team buckets, any day of the week?

Talaysia Cooper: 7 votes

Jewel Spear: 6 votes

Also receiving votes: Ruby Whitehorn, Tess Darby

Who do you hate going up against in one-on-ones the most?

Talaysia Cooper: 6 votes

"She's just long as a defender. She makes me better though, so I appreciate it." — Jewel Spear

Favor Ayodele: 4 votes

"I'd say either Favor or Sara, they like to throw elbows." — Destinee Wells

Sara Puckett: 3 votes

"Sara, she's too physical. She's going to knock you over, them elbows are coming." — Ruby Whitehorn

Also receiving votes: Jewel Spear, Samara Spencer, Kaniya Boyd

"Nobody, but if I had to pick, I'd probably say Sam (Spencer). She matches my speed really well and she's really crafty about sticking her hand on the ball." — Kaiya Wynn

Who's most likely to get a technical this season?

Favor Ayodele: 8 votes

Talaysia Cooper: 6 votes

Sara Puckett: 3 votes

Who's most likely to make a WNBA roster?

Jewel Spear: 9 votes

Talaysia Cooper: 4 votes

Everybody: 5 votes

Also receiving votes: Sara Puckett

Who are you trusting with the game-winning shot?

Jewel Spear: 14 votes

"The way she's been shooting the basketball in practice, she should be (a popular answer)." — Tess Darby

"I'm putting all my money on Jewel." — Jillian Hollingshead

Talaysia Cooper: 3 votes

Sara Puckett: 2 votes

"Me and Sara, because she's done it before." — Jewel Spear

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women's athletics.

