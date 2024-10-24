Open in App
    What Lady Vols think of their teammates, from worst babysitters to who's hitting game-winners

    By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9fK6_0wJvO84W00

    Another Lady Vols basketball season is almost here.

    Tennessee has a different look , with a new coaching staff and five transfer additions. To get to know the team better, Knox News polled all 15 Lady Vols about their teammates at the annual media day, and the questions were about topics on and off the court.

    Every player was asked to answer with one player, preferably not themselves, and give an explanation if they wanted. Not every player followed the rules, though, so some results don't even out to 15 total votes.

    Who's most likely to make the team laugh in a serious moment?

    Zee Spearman: 7 votes

    "Probably Zee, because she's goofy." — Kaiya Wynn

    Kaiya Wynn: 5 votes

    "OK, it's between me and Kaiya. I can't ever look at Kaiya in a serious situation, never." — Zee Spearman

    Favor Ayodele: 5 votes

    "I'm not even going to lie, me." — Favor Ayodele

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sxfih_0wJvO84W00

    Who wouldn't you trust to babysit baby Caldwell?

    Talaysia Cooper: 5 votes

    "The baby would be sittin' outside." — Kaniya Boyd

    Favor Ayodele: 5 votes

    Zee Spearman: 4 votes

    "She'll probably just forget." — Jewel Spear

    Also receiving votes: Ruby Whitehorn, Jillian Hollingshead, Kaiya Wynn

    Who are you giving the aux to in the locker room before games?

    Kaiya Wynn: 10 votes

    Also receiving votes: Talaysia Cooper, Samara Spencer, Ruby Whitehorn, Jewel Spear

    "Jewel is a good room-reader, and she has good music." — Kaiya Wynn

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODIp1_0wJvO84W00

    Who are you not calling if there's an emergency?

    Ruby Whitehorn: 5 votes

    Zee Spearman: 3 votes

    "Zee, because she doesn't answer the phone." — Kaiya Wynn

    Talaysia Cooper: 2 votes

    "She'll say, I'll be there in 30 and she'll be there in an hour." — Kaniya Boyd

    Also receiving votes: Destinee Wells, Favor Ayodele, Samara Spencer, Alyssa Latham, Kaiya Wynn.

    "Kaiya, because she's not going to pick up the phone." — Zee Spearman

    Who can give anyone on the team buckets, any day of the week?

    Talaysia Cooper: 7 votes

    Jewel Spear: 6 votes

    Also receiving votes: Ruby Whitehorn, Tess Darby

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxvES_0wJvO84W00

    Who do you hate going up against in one-on-ones the most?

    Talaysia Cooper: 6 votes

    "She's just long as a defender. She makes me better though, so I appreciate it." — Jewel Spear

    Favor Ayodele: 4 votes

    "I'd say either Favor or Sara, they like to throw elbows." — Destinee Wells

    Sara Puckett: 3 votes

    "Sara, she's too physical. She's going to knock you over, them elbows are coming." — Ruby Whitehorn

    Also receiving votes: Jewel Spear, Samara Spencer, Kaniya Boyd

    "Nobody, but if I had to pick, I'd probably say Sam (Spencer). She matches my speed really well and she's really crafty about sticking her hand on the ball." — Kaiya Wynn

    Who's most likely to get a technical this season?

    Favor Ayodele: 8 votes

    Talaysia Cooper: 6 votes

    Sara Puckett: 3 votes

    Who's most likely to make a WNBA roster?

    Jewel Spear: 9 votes

    Talaysia Cooper: 4 votes

    Everybody: 5 votes

    Also receiving votes: Sara Puckett

    COOPER: Inside Talaysia Cooper's journey from Turbeville, South Carolina, to Lady Vols basketball

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypb4v_0wJvO84W00

    Who are you trusting with the game-winning shot?

    Jewel Spear: 14 votes

    "The way she's been shooting the basketball in practice, she should be (a popular answer)." — Tess Darby

    "I'm putting all my money on Jewel." — Jillian Hollingshead

    Talaysia Cooper: 3 votes

    Sara Puckett: 2 votes

    "Me and Sara, because she's done it before." — Jewel Spear

    Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll . If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Lady Vols think of their teammates, from worst babysitters to who's hitting game-winners

