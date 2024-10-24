What Lady Vols think of their teammates, from worst babysitters to who's hitting game-winners

Another Lady Vols basketball season is almost here.
Tennessee has a different look , with a new coaching staff and five transfer additions. To get to know the team better, Knox News polled all 15 Lady Vols about their teammates at the annual media day, and the questions were about topics on and off the court.
Every player was asked to answer with one player, preferably not themselves, and give an explanation if they wanted. Not every player followed the rules, though, so some results don't even out to 15 total votes.
Who's most likely to make the team laugh in a serious moment?
Zee Spearman: 7 votes
"Probably Zee, because she's goofy." — Kaiya Wynn
Kaiya Wynn: 5 votes
"OK, it's between me and Kaiya. I can't ever look at Kaiya in a serious situation, never." — Zee Spearman
Favor Ayodele: 5 votes
"I'm not even going to lie, me." — Favor Ayodele
Who wouldn't you trust to babysit baby Caldwell?
Talaysia Cooper: 5 votes
"The baby would be sittin' outside." — Kaniya Boyd
Favor Ayodele: 5 votes
Zee Spearman: 4 votes
"She'll probably just forget." — Jewel Spear
Also receiving votes: Ruby Whitehorn, Jillian Hollingshead, Kaiya Wynn
Who are you giving the aux to in the locker room before games?
Kaiya Wynn: 10 votes
Also receiving votes: Talaysia Cooper, Samara Spencer, Ruby Whitehorn, Jewel Spear
"Jewel is a good room-reader, and she has good music." — Kaiya Wynn
Who are you not calling if there's an emergency?
Ruby Whitehorn: 5 votes
Zee Spearman: 3 votes
"Zee, because she doesn't answer the phone." — Kaiya Wynn
Talaysia Cooper: 2 votes
"She'll say, I'll be there in 30 and she'll be there in an hour." — Kaniya Boyd
Also receiving votes: Destinee Wells, Favor Ayodele, Samara Spencer, Alyssa Latham, Kaiya Wynn.
"Kaiya, because she's not going to pick up the phone." — Zee Spearman
Who can give anyone on the team buckets, any day of the week?
Talaysia Cooper: 7 votes
Jewel Spear: 6 votes
Also receiving votes: Ruby Whitehorn, Tess Darby
Who do you hate going up against in one-on-ones the most?
Talaysia Cooper: 6 votes
"She's just long as a defender. She makes me better though, so I appreciate it." — Jewel Spear
Favor Ayodele: 4 votes
"I'd say either Favor or Sara, they like to throw elbows." — Destinee Wells
Sara Puckett: 3 votes
"Sara, she's too physical. She's going to knock you over, them elbows are coming." — Ruby Whitehorn
Also receiving votes: Jewel Spear, Samara Spencer, Kaniya Boyd
"Nobody, but if I had to pick, I'd probably say Sam (Spencer). She matches my speed really well and she's really crafty about sticking her hand on the ball." — Kaiya Wynn
Who's most likely to get a technical this season?
Favor Ayodele: 8 votes
Talaysia Cooper: 6 votes
Sara Puckett: 3 votes
Who's most likely to make a WNBA roster?
Jewel Spear: 9 votes
Talaysia Cooper: 4 votes
Everybody: 5 votes
Also receiving votes: Sara Puckett
COOPER: Inside Talaysia Cooper's journey from Turbeville, South Carolina, to Lady Vols basketball
Who are you trusting with the game-winning shot?
Jewel Spear: 14 votes
"The way she's been shooting the basketball in practice, she should be (a popular answer)." — Tess Darby
"I'm putting all my money on Jewel." — Jillian Hollingshead
Talaysia Cooper: 3 votes
Sara Puckett: 2 votes
"Me and Sara, because she's done it before." — Jewel Spear
Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll . If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it .
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Lady Vols think of their teammates, from worst babysitters to who's hitting game-winners
