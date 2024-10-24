Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Maryville candidate files intimidation reports after driver yells death threats

    By Allie Feinberg, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    A Maryville candidate for the Tennessee House of Representatives says she received a threat against her life as she campaigned outside the Blount County Public Library.

    Karen Gertz, a Democrat, is running against Republican Tom Stinnett to replace state Rep. Bryan Richey.

    Gertz told Knox News she was campaigning Oct. 19, when the driver of a truck shouted, "This is a good place to die, motherf---ers."

    Gertz and her mother, who was helping campaign, were rattled and weren't able to get the truck's license plate.

    But the same thing happened again Oct. 21 in the same spot. This time, the driver yelled something about a civil war.

    The second time, she was standing with three campaign volunteers and a reporter from the Daily Times, which covers Blount County.

    "I expected maybe some signs to be stolen ... but I certainly did not expected to be threatened," she told Knox News.

    Gertz reported the threats to the Maryville Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Blount County Election Commission.

    The Maryville Police Department confirmed to Knox News a report was filed, but did not share it. Blount County Administrator of Elections Moe Click and Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp did not respond to voicemail messages.

    Gertz told Knox News she's especially concerned by the threat because of how easily accessible her personal information is as a candidate.

    "It's making me very, very nervous for myself and my mother (who lives with me)," she said.

    Early voting runs until Oct. 31. Gertz said Click told her he would warn poll workers about the driver.

    Knox County Administrator of Election Chris Davis said he has not heard of similar reports in Knox County.

    Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Maryville candidate files intimidation reports after driver yells death threats

    Jay Witt
    1d ago
    I hope she is having a Biden brain dead moment and that didn’t happen to the Democrat Loser
    Earl Stoutzenberger
    1d ago
    fake.
