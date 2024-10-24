FEMA is continuing to expand operations in Tennessee by opening new disaster recovery centers. The most recently established centers in Greene and Hamblen counties opened Oct. 22 and 23 respectively.

The centers are dedicated locations where Tennesseans dealing with damage and loss caused by Hurricane Helene can receive assistance.

Greene County's center is at the Greene County Courthouse at 204 N. Cutler St.

The Hamblen County center is at the Utility Commission Conference and Training Center at 441 Main St. in Morristown.

The disaster recovery centers will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a FEMA news release .

According to FEMA's online disaster recovery center locator, Tennessee currently has three other disaster recovery centers:

Carter County: 1745 Highway 19 E., Elizabethton, TN 37643

Cocke County: 466 Learning Road, Newport, TN 37821

Unicoi County: 615 S. Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650

As of Oct. 18, the federal government had provided Tennesseans hurt by Hurricane Helene with $12.3 million in FEMA funds for housing and other types of assistance.

Those seeking FEMA assistance can visit a disaster center, including the two most recently opened, or they can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov , use the FEMA App or call the helpline at 800-621-3362. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance, according to a FEMA news release.

Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: FEMA opens new disaster recovery centers in Greene and Hamblen counties: how they can help