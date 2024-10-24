Helene floods force polling place changes in Tennessee. Here's where to vote

With early voting open in Tennessee, some communities in flood-ravaged communities had to pivot to host their elections.

The federal Department of Justice and the Tennessee Secretary of State are working with election administrators to ensure every county maintains its access to voting in the coming weeks.

The Justice Department launched a voter information website for all states grappling with the effects of the recent hurricanes. It's designed to be a landing page to find polling place changes and a resources for voters who feel their constitutional rights might have been violated . Find it at justice.gov/voting/hurricane-related-voter-assistance .

State election officials said they're monitoring absentee ballots in communities hit by floods, and can help those who already requested an absentee ballot but lost it in the floods. Contact your county elections office for a replacement.

Here's a look at election changes:

Carter County

Two Election Day polling places have temporarily changed. Letters will be mailed to the voters who have to go to the new polling locations:

Hampton High School (Tiger Valley Precinct) will vote at Hampton Elementary

Elk Mill VFD (Elk Mills Precinct) will vote at Little Milligan Elementary

Cocke County

The Election Commission has moved to 157 Western Plaza Drive in Newport. The new mailing address is P.O. Box 459, Newport, TN 37822.

Two Election Day polling places have changed:

Voters who normally vote at Newport City Hall will vote at the West End Baptist Church Gym, 116 West End St. in Newport. This is behind the CO-OP.

Voting at the Newport Community Center (central precinct), 426 Cosby Highway in Newport, will take place in the downstairs game room. Voters should use the new downstairs entrance facing Cosby Highway, enter the lobby, go to the rear of the lobby, and take a right.

Greene County

All locations are expected to be open by Election Day. Voters are encouraged to monitor road conditions for possible closures.

Johnson County

Access to the Trade Community Center polling place is limited. Election officials are monitoring the progress in repairing Highway 421 to determine if any adjustments will be needed.

If the Trade Community Center polling location must change, a notice will be widely distributed.

Unicoi County

Election Day voting at Temple Hill Elementary School will occur at its normal location in the gym.

Washington County

The office and early voting and Election Day sites are operational.

Know your voting rights

The Justice Department said it is committed to ensuring all elections are fair, even in communities hurt by the hurricanes. These are potential rights violations to watch for:

Discrimination on the basis of race, color or membership in a language minority group while voting or attempting to vote

Interference with voter registration

Lack of accessibility to polling places

Absentee voting issues for uniformed services and overseas voters

Denial of assistance to voters with special needs

If you feel something is wrong when you vote or attempt to vote, contact the federal Justice Department at civilrights.justice.gov/report .

