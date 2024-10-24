Readers curious about Neyland sideline crowd. I explain why coaches need bodyguards | Adams

Tennessee football isn't playing Saturday. So, my literary contributors were forced to look for somebody else to criticize.

They didn’t have to look far. Art took aim at the crowded sideline at Neyland Stadium. And Mike wondered why a football coach needs police protection.

Colorado Mark speculated on Bobby Petrino returning as Arkansas’ head coach. If he does return, he won’t be riding a motorcycle.

Mike writes: John, help me understand why football coaches need to be surrounded by state police when they already have around 100 bodyguards.

My response: It’s usually more about status than protection, particularly in the SEC where a college football coach, if successful, can become the most prominent person in the state. Bodyguards and police are needed to keep the commoners from getting too close to coaching royalty.

I’ve always contended that sports columnists are in more need of protection than coaches are. But editors at various newspapers, including this one, have repeatedly turned down my requests for bodyguards.

I always forward their rejection emails to my attorney – just in case.

Art writes: Can you shed some light on who comprises the battalion-sized crowd of people on the Shields-Watkins Field game-time sidelines? Seems like the numbers have nearly doubled in the Danny White era. The UT AD might provide a list of sideline pass holders for each game.

I am sure there are greater numbers of working press now that UT has a real coach (this after a decade of bumblers, stumblers, cheats and crooks) and near-top tier talent. Do prospects and boosters and NIL deal funders comprise the seemingly larger contingent?

My response: I checked with Caitie McMekin, one of the Knox News’ award-winning photographers. She said the sideline crowd has increased, which makes her job more difficult.

Caitie once became annoyed when the same person blocked her sight line several times. She noticed his pass, which identified him as a bus driver.

My guess is the bus driver drove the coach’s bodyguards to the game. Or maybe, he was a bodyguard disguised as a bus driver.

A coach can’t have too many bodyguards.

Caitie also pointed out that many members of the sideline crowd don’t stay for the entire game. They’re just there to be honored.

She then started talking about her home improvements, which caused me to zone out and end the call without getting more details on who’s creating the sideline congestion.

My bad. But if there’s enough interest, I will revisit the topic in another email column.

Colorado Mark writes: I was wrong about the Hogs against LSU. I knew Garrett Nussmeier was the real deal and that LSU has a really good team, but I like Sam Pittman and hope he survives.

But I have this sick feeling that Bobby Petrino is the new head coach in waiting. How bizzaro would that be? Now, crank up those Harley's.

My response: If you’re right, Petrino should get the SEC comeback coach of the millennium. However, if he gets a second chance as Boss Hog, his contract surely will stipulate that motorcycles and former Arkansas volleyball players will be off-limits.

Shemp writes: Greg “It’s always about the money” Sanctimonious must have been very pleased when three weeks ago there were six SEC teams ranked in the top seven or eight teams in the country. Since there were only 12 games between these six it was reasonably possible that four of them could be undefeated in conference play.

It looked like a great prospect for the playoffs. But then they have all lost and many to non-ranked teams.

For most, making the playoffs means winning all the rest of their games to offset the non-ranked losses unless chaos reigns everywhere, which it may. As with the NCAA Basketball Tournament the emperor is starting to lose his clothes.

My response: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey always will look out for the best interests of his conference schools. But you could say the same for any conference commissioner.

However, as the commissioner of the most prominent football conference, he has leverage. And he’s paid well to use that leverage.

Eventually, the 12-team playoff format probably will be expanded to include at least 14 teams and allow for more at-large bids. Who do you think will get the most at-large bids?

Hint: It won’t be the ACC.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

