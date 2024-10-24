Get a 'sneak peek' at Andrew Johnson Hotel renovations in archive fundraiser

The Friends of the Library and Oliver Hospitality are hosting a behind-the-scenes sneak peek event at the Andrew Johnson Hotel before renovations begin.

“Meet Me at the AJ” is set for 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15.

Presented by First Century Bank, the one-time-only event is a fundraiser for Knox County Public Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound ( TAMIS ). Each ticket includes a complimentary yearlong membership to Friends of the Library, a news release said.

Guests will have the opportunity to see the hotel in its current state and to view renovation plans with project architects from MHM Inc. The Party in the Ballroom will feature music by the Absinthe All Stars and vintage footage evocative of the era provided by TAMIS.

A VIP option includes sunset cocktails on the rooftop and a tour of Hank Williams’ room (as best discerned).

"We are thrilled to see this project come to life," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in the release. "Not only will this important building be returned to the tax rolls, but the Andrew Johnson Hotel is central to the history and future of Knoxville. This event is a great chance to see the plans for its incredible transformation."

Sitting high above the river bluff at the north end of the Gay Street Bridge, the iconic building has been a defining feature in Knoxville’s skyline for nearly 100 years and was the tallest in East Tennessee for the first half-century of its existence. Few buildings are more associated with Knoxville’s 20th century history than the Andrew Johnson Hotel.

Built in the late 1920s, the new hotel was designed to welcome tourists to the burgeoning Great Smoky Mountains National Park and to provide Knoxville’s social and business class a premier venue for balls and deal making alike.

In its heyday, the hotel lodged renowned guests of all vocations: entertainers, playwrights, and even one famous vanishing pilot. A year before her disappearance, Amelia Earhart was discovered to be staying there in the pursuit of a solo drive through the mountains. She reluctantly gave an interview to the press in her room as she ate her dinner. The list of guests is prestigious: Duke Ellington, Tennessee Williams, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Jean-Paul Sartre, King Hussein of Jordan, to name of few.

But the building will always be associated with Hank Williams Sr., who spent his last night in the hotel. The facts of that evening are fuzzy, but there’s little dispute that on New Year’s Eve, as 1952 turned to 1953, Hank Williams was a guest in the Andrew Johnson Hotel. Whether he left there alive or not will never be known, but Hank’s last night was spent in Knoxville.

Music literally resonated from the rooftop. Broadcast from the 17th floor, WNOX's popular show, the Mid-Day Merry-Go-Round, drew such a large crowd that it overwhelmed the hotel and consequently was asked to move. Maynard Baird’s Southern Serenades played on the rooftop on opening night for the whole downtown to enjoy.

By the 1970s, the trapezoid-shaped Hyatt Regency became the premier hotel, and the Andrew Johnson went into decline. By the 1980s, the building was converted into office space, most recently occupied by Knox County Schools administrative offices.

The new owners, Oliver Hospitality, have contracted with MHM Inc. to bring the grand dame back to its original glory with a modern twist, according to the news release from Friends of the Knox County Public Library.

For tickets to “Meet Me at the AJ,” go to knoxfriends.org/aj-sneak-peak-party/ .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Get a 'sneak peek' at Andrew Johnson Hotel renovations in archive fundraiser