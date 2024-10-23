Sunsphere to debut new ticket price along with new welcome center in November

When Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere debuts its new welcome center just before Thanksgiving, it will introduce a new, higher ticket price as well.

Beginning Nov. 20, tickets to the Sunsphere will be $10 for adults, double the current price of $5, Visit Knoxville announced Oct. 22.

Locals still will have chances to visit the city landmark for free. Designated free days for Knox County residents throughout the year will be posted at sunspheretickets.com .

The increased ticket price will support the Sunsphere Fund, which covered recent renovations, including the new welcome center.

With the welcome center's opening Nov. 20, Sunsphere visitors will be able to enjoy expanded retail space, panoramic views of World’s Fair Park and a unique skylight that provides a direct view of the outline of the sphere.

“We’re thrilled this day is finally here to be able to offer this enhanced experience for our community and beyond,” Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said in a news release. “The Welcome Center expansion shows our passion and dedication to this iconic structure, and we can’t wait to welcome our visitors to the Sunsphere!”

Celebration of renovated Sunsphere to include Budweiser Clydesdales

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new welcome center will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 20, and the public is invited to celebrate. The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be there 9-11 a.m. for photo opportunities. Coffee from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and complimentary Sunsphere cookies will be available.

“I am so excited to share these renovations with all of Knoxville and the thousands of visitors who come here every year,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement.

“The Sunsphere plays a pivotal role in how we tell the story of visitation to Knox County,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

The Sunsphere observation deck will be closed to the public for final renovations Nov. 4-19, and will reopen Nov. 20 in time for the welcome center's debut.

What’s new inside the Sunsphere welcome center?

The Sunsphere welcome center is now on the third-floor level of the Sunsphere, which is the street level of Clinch Avenue and one floor below the fourth-floor observation deck. Before heading to the observation deck, guests will be able to browse the expanded retail space.

The previous entrance was on the base level of the Sunsphere from World’s Fair Park.

The renovation project, which began last year, included a new roof on the third-floor level, a paint treatment for all six exterior sides of the third level to mimic the colors of a Rubik’s Cube, and an entrance canopy topped with a solar panel.

The Rubik’s Cube colors and solar panel are nods to the 1982 World’s Fair held in Knoxville, when the theme was “Energy Turns the World” and Hungary gifted the city the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube. The large cube is still on display inside the Knoxville Convention Center.

Painting the Sunsphere tower its original color “Classic Blue,” or PANTONE 19-4052, last year kickstarted the renovation project.

The renovations were covered by the Sunsphere Fund , established in 2019 by Visit Knoxville to preserve, maintain and upgrade the iconic structure.

How much are Sunsphere tickets?

The price to visit the Sunsphere beginning Nov. 20 will be $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Veterans with an ID will get $1 off. The new welcome center will allow walk-up ticket purchases, the release said.

Group rates for at least 40 attendees, private tours and field trips can be arranged by calling 865-314-0660.

The dates of "free days” for Knox County residents will be posted at sunspheretickets.com .

Visits to the Sunsphere were free until February 2022, when a $5 admission fee was implemented in conjunction with the landmark reopening with upgrades after having closed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

