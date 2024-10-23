Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Sunsphere to debut new ticket price along with new welcome center in November

    By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d7rj_0wIOBT9n00

    When Knoxville’s iconic Sunsphere debuts its new welcome center just before Thanksgiving, it will introduce a new, higher ticket price as well.

    Beginning Nov. 20, tickets to the Sunsphere will be $10 for adults, double the current price of $5, Visit Knoxville announced Oct. 22.

    Locals still will have chances to visit the city landmark for free. Designated free days for Knox County residents throughout the year will be posted at sunspheretickets.com .

    The increased ticket price will support the Sunsphere Fund, which covered recent renovations, including the new welcome center.

    With the welcome center's opening Nov. 20, Sunsphere visitors will be able to enjoy expanded retail space, panoramic views of World’s Fair Park and a unique skylight that provides a direct view of the outline of the sphere.

    “We’re thrilled this day is finally here to be able to offer this enhanced experience for our community and beyond,” Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said in a news release. “The Welcome Center expansion shows our passion and dedication to this iconic structure, and we can’t wait to welcome our visitors to the Sunsphere!”

    Celebration of renovated Sunsphere to include Budweiser Clydesdales

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new welcome center will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 20, and the public is invited to celebrate. The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be there 9-11 a.m. for photo opportunities. Coffee from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and complimentary Sunsphere cookies will be available.

    “I am so excited to share these renovations with all of Knoxville and the thousands of visitors who come here every year,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement.

    “The Sunsphere plays a pivotal role in how we tell the story of visitation to Knox County,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

    The Sunsphere observation deck will be closed to the public for final renovations Nov. 4-19, and will reopen Nov. 20 in time for the welcome center's debut.

    What’s new inside the Sunsphere welcome center?

    The Sunsphere welcome center is now on the third-floor level of the Sunsphere, which is the street level of Clinch Avenue and one floor below the fourth-floor observation deck. Before heading to the observation deck, guests will be able to browse the expanded retail space.

    The previous entrance was on the base level of the Sunsphere from World’s Fair Park.

    The renovation project, which began last year, included a new roof on the third-floor level, a paint treatment for all six exterior sides of the third level to mimic the colors of a Rubik’s Cube, and an entrance canopy topped with a solar panel.

    The Rubik’s Cube colors and solar panel are nods to the 1982 World’s Fair held in Knoxville, when the theme was “Energy Turns the World” and Hungary gifted the city the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube. The large cube is still on display inside the Knoxville Convention Center.

    Painting the Sunsphere tower its original color “Classic Blue,” or PANTONE 19-4052, last year kickstarted the renovation project.

    The renovations were covered by the Sunsphere Fund , established in 2019 by Visit Knoxville to preserve, maintain and upgrade the iconic structure.

    How much are Sunsphere tickets?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVdYS_0wIOBT9n00

    The price to visit the Sunsphere beginning Nov. 20 will be $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Veterans with an ID will get $1 off. The new welcome center will allow walk-up ticket purchases, the release said.

    Group rates for at least 40 attendees, private tours and field trips can be arranged by calling 865-314-0660.

    The dates of "free days” for Knox County residents will be posted at sunspheretickets.com .

    Visits to the Sunsphere were free until February 2022, when a $5 admission fee was implemented in conjunction with the landmark reopening with upgrades after having closed during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sunsphere to debut new ticket price along with new welcome center in November

    Related Search

    KnoxvilleNew welcome centerConvention CenterKnoxville news sentinelKnox countyKnoxville convention center

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Stunning blonde who went viral after being spotted on TV at Texas-Georgia game tracked down by fans
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Get a 'sneak peek' at Andrew Johnson Hotel renovations in archive fundraiser
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Home Depot says it understands frustration with self checkout after shopper says worker yelled order at them ‘like TSA’
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Include children in family discussions about budget and other finances | Dave Ramsey
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel10 hours ago
    Is the Blue Ridge Parkway open? It depends, here are the latest mile markers to have reopened after Helene
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    North West, 11, Gives Mom Kim Kardashian $20,000 Diamond Necklace That Says ‘Skibibi Toilet’ For 44th Birthday
    uInterview.com1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy