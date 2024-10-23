Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Affordable housing landmark at West Town gets $17 million makeover by LHP Capital

    By John Shearer,

    2 days ago

    Ninety-year-old Mary Holley had an upbeat manner as she showed her visitors her apartment on the 11 th floor of Westview Tower near West Town Mall recently.

    “I like to be happy,” she said. “I praise God every day I wake up.”

    While the 1952 Central High graduate’s apartment is brightened by pictures of cats and flowers and other scenes she painted, she also now has some refreshing features to complement both her adornments and positive personality. Building owner LHP Capital recently completed a full renovation of the 240-unit complex at 7823 Gleason Drive with the help of McCarty Holsaple McCarty Architects and general contractor Christopoulos & Kennedy.

    The renovation work, which began in late 2022 and was completed with an Oct. 1 ribbon cutting, features numerous upgrades in each apartment. They include new wood plank-looking vinyl flooring, new paint, new LED lighting, new walk-in showers and countertops in the bathrooms, and new ranges, refrigerators, quartz countertops, and cabinets in the kitchens.

    According to LHP Capital marketing director Amy Styles, the $17 million renovation, which also included securing financing from several governmental funds, was designed to upgrade this facility that provides affordable housing for seniors 62 and older and adults with disabilities. As part of the latter, a dozen units were reconfigured to meet ADA mobility standards, and five also now feature equipment for those who are visually and hearing impaired.

    The building was also made more energy efficient, and the public features of the tall building were also updated. “The community room received a major upgrade with a new kitchen featuring a quartz countertop island, modern appliances and fixtures, and seating for 50 residents,” said Styles in a news release. “A computer lab with five computers was added for resident use, and the hair salon was modernized with professional-grade furnishings.

    “Residents also have a brand-new outdoor space to enjoy during favorable weather with the addition of a garden pergola, counter height planters, and new galvanized steel garden furniture as well as string lights for evening socials.”

    As LHP regional manager Brandy Ford, building manager Karla Baumgartner, and Styles gave a tour, it was obvious they are proud of the building. They showed the second-floor garden patio lounge and gathering area that could be mistaken for that in a hotel, the hair salon that has become quite popular due in part to its lower prices, and the large community room with a kitchen like what is found at a retreat center.

    They also pointed out that they do a monthly residential event in the community room, from a meal gathering to a craft activity, to a movie day with popcorn. Of course, bingo is a popular draw, they said.

    More health-focused activities like vaccines and mammograms also take place in the public areas, with services coordinator Yani Bishop Rodriguez, whom they introduced during the tour, keeping busy taking care of those needs and others.

    Despite the new look of the building amid the various updates, officials did retain one hallmark – 33-year maintenance man and custodial helper David Hagaman, who is also a local musician. Officials said he always takes care of the various needs and the residents like him a lot. But he explained more modestly his role when introduced simply by saying, “It’s just my job.”

    According to an old News Sentinel article found online, the Westview Tower complex had originally opened under that same name with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 29, 1975. On hand for the event were then-U.S. Rep. John Duncan of Knoxville and then-building owners Frank Davis and Lewis Gaines of Nashville.

    Current resident Holley said she has lived in the tower facility for 18 years. She found out about it after serving as a massage therapist following a 20-year career as a lighting consultant. One of her massage clients worked in government-related housing and told her Westview was the best place to live for those searching for senior-related housing.

    She jokingly said she began in a studio apartment but didn’t have enough walls to hang her paintings on, so she went to a one-bedroom unit. Now on a top floor, she summed up her experience by pointing out that she likes the perspective of her living arrangements there in a variety of ways besides just the view back toward the Great Smoky Mountains.

    “It’s always safe,” she said. “And I don’t have to put a new roof on or a new water heater in or get my grass cut. And I don’t have to remember to pay my light bill.”

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Affordable housing landmark at West Town gets $17 million makeover by LHP Capital

