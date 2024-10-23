Open in App
    This Knoxville street will be closed through 2025 while TDOT replaces I-275 bridge

    By Allie Feinberg, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HXLm_0wIO6BwT00

    A section of Bernard Avenue/Elm Street between Marion Street and University Avenue north of downtown Knoxville will be closed from Oct. 28 until late 2025.

    The Tennessee Department of Transportation is replacing the Interstate 275 bridge that runs above the city streets.

    Traffic on Bernard and Elm will be diverted to University Avenue, West Fifth Avenue and Marion Street during the project, which is predicted to last until November 2025, the city announced in a news release.

    Sidewalks in that section of Bernard/Elm also will be closed during that time. Once the I-275 bridge reopens, bicycle and pedestrian paths on Bernard will be improved, the city's release said.

    TDOT on its website predicts three weekend closures of I-275 in the summer of 2025. Plans call for traffic to be detoured onto Interstates 40 and 640 at that time.

    The bridge TDOT is replacing was built in 1954 and widened in 1984.

    Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: This Knoxville street will be closed through 2025 while TDOT replaces I-275 bridge

