Dollywood’s 40th season is in 2025! Here are the events planned at Dolly Parton’s theme park

Shows, food, fun, memories, surprises and so much more are what Dollywood guests can look forward to in 2025 when the park celebrates its 40th season.

The popular theme park in Pigeon Forge has special events and new celebrations planned for the milestone season. Longtime fans will be able to enjoy a few returning favorites throughout the season, which will kick off March 14 with a special preview for passholders.

“I can’t believe that we’ve been making memories for folks here at my Dollywood for 40 years,” Dolly Parton said in a statement. “That’s a lot of laughter, hugs and smiles, and I’m glad that we’ve been able to be part of it for so many years.”

Parton’s mission when opening the theme park in her neck of the mountains back in 1986 was to create a place to bring families together. That mission has remained the same for nearly 40 years during Dollywood Parks and Resorts’ journey to becoming a leading family destination.

“And just think, I spent opening day watching the parking lot because I was worried that people might not show up,” Parton said. “But look at how far we’ve come since then — and we’re just getting started!”

Dollywood to celebrate 40th anniversary all season long

Many of Dollywood’s 40th anniversary celebrations and surprises will occur during the park’s traditional seasonal festivals . But some new entertainment and interactive offerings for the milestone year are planned as well:

A new opening ceremony will occur at the beginning of each operating day in 2025.

A 40th anniversary show highlighting moments from guest-favorite shows throughout the park’s history debuts Memorial Day weekend and runs through the end of the summer.

A new drone and fireworks show will honor the 40th anniversary during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration.

The Imagination Playhouse featuring a rotation of plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library will become a permanent fixture at the theme park, running from March through the end of September. Character meet-and-greets will be available during the summer festival.

“Heartsong: The Movie” will be remastered and moved to Dreamsong Theater as part of The Dolly Parton Experience in celebration of the 40th anniversary. It will run in conjunction with “Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends.”

The Country Fair area of the park will receive a “bright refresh” during the 2025 season.

Country Fair will transform into “Candy Corn Country” during the Harvest Festival with a “corny” theme and decorations.

“Peppermint Valley,” a favorite from the past featuring bright red and white lights, will return in Country Fair during the 2025 Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration.

When are Dollywood’s 2025 seasonal festivals?

Dollywood’s 40 th season will kick off with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival March 15. The music festival celebrating songwriters will run until April 13.

Returning for 2025 is “From the Heart,” a Broadway-style show that debuted during the 39 th season about Parton’s life and music career. The award-winning show will run through the spring Flower and Food Festival.

The dates for the 40 th seasonal festivals are:

Flower and Food Festival | April 18-June 8

Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration | June 14-Aug. 3

Harvest Festival | Sept. 12-Oct. 27

Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival | Nov. 1-Jan. 4

How to get Dollywood season passes

If you don’t want to miss out on any of the 40 th season fun at Dollywood, the park offers three types of season passes: Diamond, Gold and Silver. Passes are on sale now for current 2024 season passholders, and will go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 28.

Season passes for 2025 cost $159-$359, plus tax, and can be purchased at Dollywood.com . Payment plans are available.

Anyone visiting Dollywood during this year’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival, which begins Nov. 1, can upgrade to a 2025 season pass, and use it for the remainder of the 2024 season, too.

Season passholders receive special perks such as free parking, TimeSaver, lodging, dining and merchandise discounts and Bring-A-Friend tickets.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dollywood’s 40th season is in 2025! Here are the events planned at Dolly Parton’s theme park