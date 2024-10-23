As nuclear becomes big business, Oak Ridge job fair might have a high-paying job for you

After multiple tech giants announced purchase agreements with advanced nuclear companies to power AI data centers with future reactors, share prices of U.S. nuclear companies rose to record highs last week, emphasizing the need for a growing workforce in hubs like Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair Oct. 24 with major nuclear players − some long established in The Atomic City, and some committed to moving there.

For companies like Kairos Power and X-energy, which are already working on large Oak Ridge projects, the 4-7:30 p.m. fair at Roane State Community College's Goff Building is an opportunity to expand their established base of workers.

"I think the main misconception is you have to have a Ph.D. to enter into the nuclear field, and you don't," Christine Michaels, president and CEO of the Oak Ridge Chamber, told Knox News. "Anyone from, let's say, a high school student considering entering that career field, right up to adults of any age that are looking to find or make a career change are welcome to attend."

The nuclear industry has a $9.8 billion annual economic impact in Tennessee, according to a study published earlier this year . Across five Southeast states including Tennessee, the industry supports 152,598 jobs with an average wage of $89,972. That's 65.5% higher than the average wage across the region.

Oak Ridge has been a critical hub for the industry since the Manhattan Project and, together with Knoxville, is home to 154 nuclear companies . It's set to become even more important now that Orano , a state-owned French nuclear fuels company, announced in September it would make the largest investment in Tennessee history to build a uranium enrichment facility in Oak Ridge by the early 2030s.

Oak Ridge nuclear job fair open to everyone

This first annual Nuclear Science Week job fair is free and open to the public.

Orano will be at the job fair, along with representatives of Bechtel , Centrus Energy , Kairos , the Tennessee Valley Authority , fusion startup Type One Energy , and X-energy's fuel subsidiary, TRISO-X. Other employers include Oak Ridge National Laboratory , United Cleanup Oak Ridge and Consolidated Nuclear Security, which manages the Y-12 National Security Complex .

The nuclear industry employs workers with diverse skills and educations levels, including electricians, welders, chemists, radiation techs and plant operators.

The push to educate the growing nuclear workforce in Tennessee is led by Roane State Community College, Pellissippi State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Representatives of each institution will be available to provide information to attendees interested in pursuing a career in nuclear, as well as tours of labs at Roane State.

"This is a great opportunity for people that may have toyed with the idea of getting into nuclear and didn't really know how to go about it," Michaels said.

Want to go to Oak Ridge nuclear job fair?

The Goff Building at Roane State is located in Oak Ridge at 701 Briarcliff Ave. The job fair will last 4-7:30 p.m. and will feature many of the largest nuclear companies working in Tennessee.

Those planning to attend the free job fair are encouraged to register at www.oakridgechamber.org/NuclearScienceWeek . The link also includes a list of scheduled events for Nuclear Science Week.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: As nuclear becomes big business, Oak Ridge job fair might have a high-paying job for you