    SEC football season is unpredictable, but I keep trying | Adams

    By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6epY_0wINasvM00

    If you aren’t invested solely in wins and losses, how could you not like this college football season ?

    For example, take the most recent coaches top 25 poll . The last three teams are: No. 23 Army ; No. 24 Navy; No. 25 Vanderbilt.

    Did you ever think you would see Vanderbilt and two service academy programs in the same top 25? If you did, what else did you see? Cats chasing dogs?

    You knew NIL deals and the transfer portal would change the game. But I don’t think Army and Navy are writing monthly $100,000 checks to their quarterbacks. And five-star quarterbacks aren’t lining up in the portal to transfer there.

    So, I can’t explain it. But I’m liking it.

    I haven’t enjoyed a college season this much since COVID forced the SEC to play a conference-only schedule in 2020. The sheer unpredictability of any given Saturday has made this season one long joy ride.

    What might happen next?

    I don’t have a clue.

    LSU 27, Texas A&M 24: The Tigers enter the game having beaten longtime rival Ole Miss and winning the “Battle of the Boot” against Arkansas on back-to-back Saturdays. But more than an oversized boot will be at stake against the Aggies .

    The winner will take sole possession of first place in the SEC and move a step closer to the College Football Playoff.

    Texas A&M has the home-field advantage. LSU has the quarterback advantage (Garrett Nussmeier over Conner Weigman). Nussmeier won’t help the Tigers match their 40-point average over Texas A&M in their past eight games. But he should produce enough points to pull off the upset.

    Alabama 37, Missouri 24: Who would have thought when this game was scheduled that Missouri would have a better shot at making the playoffs than the Tide.

    But that’s how it has played out since Alabama has lost two of its past three games to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Despite a blowout loss to Texas A&M, Missouri is 6-1. But its record has more to do with the SEC’s softest schedule than its talent.

    Texas 41, Vanderbilt 22: The Commodores’ stadium is too small to accommodate Bevo. But there’s enough room for a Texas takeover in a matchup of top-25 teams.

    Imagine when Texas’ power brokers were mulling a move to the SEC. In assessing the potential difficulty of an SEC football schedule, do you think anyone warned: “And we will have to contend with Vanderbilt in Nashville, too”?

    Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 14: Nobody has ever accused Sooners coach Brent Venables of being an offensive guru. However, he should have finally figured out that it doesn’t matter whether he plays Jackson Arnold or Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback.

    Oklahoma could have a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, and the offense still would be a wreck. Five wide receivers have been injured, and the offensive line has yet to encounter a pass rusher it can block on a regular basis.

    Arkansas 30, Mississippi State 24: Mississippi State has lost six consecutive games, and anyone who doubts it is the worst team in the SEC hasn’t been paying attention.

    But it is getting better. Adding to the suspense: Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman rarely has met a close game he couldn’t lose.

    Kentucky 20, Auburn 17: Auburn is amazingly resourceful when it comes to tossing games the opponent’s way. Of course, there’s a chance the Wildcats could toss it right back.

    Record: 65-17 (.793), 45-25 (.643) against the spread.

    John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC football season is unpredictable, but I keep trying | Adams

