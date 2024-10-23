Lawsuit: Minutes after emergency alert, Impact Plastics sent invite for afternoon meeting

At 9:20 a.m. Sept. 27, cell phones pinged inside Impact Plastics in Erwin with an urgent flash flood emergency from the National Weather Service in Morristown.

It was the second text alert the weather service sent out that morning. The nearby Nolichucky River was rising fast from the surge of water that was ripping through North Carolina and Tennessee after Hurricane Helene made landfall and deluged both states.

Yet, eight minutes after the alert, Impact Plastics managers were prepping for the rest of the day, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Johnny Peterson’s family.

Peterson, 55, is one of five Impact Plastics employees confirmed killed in the historic flooding. Another worker is missing.

The lawsuit asserts the company wouldn’t allow employees to leave, a claim echoed by other employees. The suit also includes several statements that contradict the narrative included in the company’s preliminary review released Oct. 3, including whether employees were out of the plant when senior management evacuated.

Lawsuit: Meeting notice for day of flood sent after warnings arrived

At 9:28 a.m., production controller Sarah Vance sent an email to Peterson, a floor manager at the plant, chief financial officer Susan Chambers and four other employees rescheduling a “Tool Meeting” for 1 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

The meeting typically occurred on Thursdays at 10 or 10:30 a.m., Zack Lawson, the family's attorney, told Knox News. The flood hit Friday, hours before the rescheduled meeting.

“The expectation was that everyone would still be at work come that time,” the lawsuit states.

The meeting would never take place.

At 10:39 a.m., the power cut out inside the building, according to a preliminary review released by the company. Over the next 11 minutes, all employees were told to leave.

By 10:52 a.m., Peterson texted images of the flooded parking lot to his daughter, Alexa. His last text to family was sent at 1:27 p.m., according to the lawsuit.

An attorney representing Impact Plastics founder and President Gerald O’Connor did not respond to a Knox News request for comment.

More Hurricane Helene: TBI no longer lists active missing person leads from Helene, but three have not been found

Email shows workers were planning on staying that day

Two days before the flooding, on Sept. 25, Peterson received an email from Susan Chambers, the company CFO, according to the lawsuit. Chambers sent the note to nine other employees, including O’Connor.

The subject of the email was simply titled “Friday” and it included instructions for the day and a warning.

“Please make sure Friday when you leave to turn off your computers since the power will be down over the weekend. Susan.”

Why Peterson's family sued Impact Plastics

Peterson’s family sued Impact Plastics on Oct. 14 in Unicoi County.

"Based on information we’ve uncovered, including accounts from surviving employees, we believe this tragedy could have been avoided," Lawson said in a statement to Knox News.

"Impact Plastics was aware of the flood risks, and while employees requested permission to leave, the company failed to act. We will hold them accountable."

Peterson was one of at least 10 employees of Impact Plastics who clung to the back of a flatbed semitruck as the Nolichucky River swarmed them . The truck was struck by debris and eventually flipped, knocking the employees into the water.

Everyone aboard was washed away. Some were rescued by a Tennessee National Guard helicopter. At least five died.

The company has denied it forced employees to stay until it was too late. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration have separately launched investigations into the business.

