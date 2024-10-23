Spice Hut brings outstanding Indian flavor to Lenoir City | Grub Scout

I don’t recall how I first heard about Spice Hut, but all I needed to know was that it was an Indian-food restaurant I’d never tried before. That was enough for me to eagerly add it to my to-try spreadsheet and await its turn in the rotation. That happened last week, when I headed to Lenoir City and found Spice Hut sharing square footage with the Bimbo’s market (and fireworks!) at Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 321. The Grub Spouse had planned to accompany me but wasn’t feeling well, so I made a solo run.

An employee showed me to a table and asked if I wanted to try the buffet. I hadn’t realized they had one. My plan had been to order lunch from the menu for myself and then get another dish to take home and eat later. My revised plan: Sample many items from the buffet for lunch and order an entrée from the menu for another meal.

I’ll start with the buffet, which costs $14.99. It featured several chicken-based dishes with sauce/spice variations that included saag, butter, chili and tikka masala. I also spotted vegetarian entrees items like bhindi masala, kaju malai paneer, tadka dal and aloo velpeper. Of course, the buffet had jeera rice and crispy papad lentil chips. There was also a station for salad greens accompanied by various sauces and dressings.

I went in for two platefuls, loading each with small samplings of most of those items. I think the only thing I didn’t try at all was the yellow tadka dal and the salad. Some of you readers may recall that I am quite the fan of Indian cuisine, and I can say that Spice Hut’s buffet selection did not disappoint. I wouldn’t have minded the inclusion of meats other than chicken, but the items I did try were stellar.

Indian food is certainly distinctive for its combinations of spices, and at the aptly named Spice Hut, theirs were tap-dancing all over my tongue that day. And while the buffet doesn’t go crazy with the heat (spiciness) level, my face definitely wound up feeling flushed, and I had the spice sweats by the time I was walking out the door.

As for the menu, there’s a little bit of everything you might expect from the Indian subcontinent. It starts with a modest selection of breakfast items as well as specialties like a vegetarian Indian burger and a chicken tikka burger. I spotted a handful of tandoori-oven dishes and salads, too.

Vegetarian entrees include quite a few paneer(cheese)-based dishes as well as malai kofta and chana masala. Among the meat dishes are desi chicken curry, chicken do pyaza and goat curry. All main dishes are accompanied by rice. The menu is also where you’ll find the naans and other breads, eight selections in total.

For my to-go order, I chose one of the appetizers, the samosa (two pieces for $4.99); the lamb curry ($17.99), which comes with rice; and a serving of butter nan for $2.99. I finished off my two buffet-plate helpings and waited a few additional minutes before the to-go food was delivered to my table, all bagged up.

I had arrived on the early end of the lunch window, and I saw quite a few other patrons arrive and either head for the buffet or pick up to-go orders while I was there. The service was decent; my server did a fine job bringing drinks, clearing plates and generally checking on my welfare.

The menu does offer a trio of desserts - royal faluda, gulab jamun and ras malai - but by that point, I was too full to think about them.

I did save enough gastro-space to sample the to-go order when I got back to The Grub House. The vegetable samosa was still hot and delicious, and the lamb curry was quite flavorful, swimming in an exotic sauce that I had requested at a level 7 of spiciness (out of 10). That hit my sweet spot, delivering a noticeable afterburn that stopped short of discomfort. By the way, the generous serving of oven-fired naan was on the mark, and the aromatic rice was the ideal accompaniment for the lamb curry.

I don’t know how far you Indian-food fans are willing to travel to get your fix, but if Lenoir City works for you as a destination or a travel stop, be sure to stop by Spice Hut and find out what all the fireworks are about.

Spice Hut

Food : 4.25

Service : 3.75

Atmosphere : 3.75

Overall : 4

Address : 1204 U.S. Highway 321, Lenoir City

Phone : 865-371-3938

No alcohol service

Hours : 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Monday through Sunday

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Spice Hut brings outstanding Indian flavor to Lenoir City | Grub Scout