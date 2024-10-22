Open in App
    This upscale Townsend bistro named among ‘best of the best’ restaurants by Tripadvisor

    By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    East Tennessee is home to one of the best restaurants in the country! For the second year in a row, Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro beat out eight million other business to receive Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best recognition.

    Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, a rustic farm-to-table restaurant with Appalachian cuisine in Townsend, was named among the top 25 fine dining restaurants in the United States , claiming the No. 19 spot. That's even up a few spots from last year , when the bistro landed at No. 21.

    “We are beyond thrilled to be recognized again among the finest dining establishments in the United States,” Mark Oldham, CEO of Oldham Hospitality, said in a press release. “Our team’s passion for showcasing Appalachian-inspired cuisine and creating memorable dining moments for our guests is at the heart of what we do. This award belongs to our entire team and to the guests who continue to support us with their kind reviews.”

    The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best “celebrate the highest level of excellence in travel,” according to Tripadvisor , and are awarded to fewer than 1% of business that receive a high volume of glowing reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

    Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro is no stranger to recognition and accolades. Chef Jeff Carter recently appeared on the BBC program “Hamely Kitchen USA” with host Paula McIntyre. The segment featured the restaurant’s on-site garden and explored the deep roots of Appalachian cuisine.

    The restaurant has received the Award of Excellence presented by Wine Spectator for its wine selection since 2022. And earlier this year, OpenTable named the bistro on its list of 100 m ost romantic restaurants .

    Tennessee honored with Tripadvisor Best of the Best awards

    Tennessee had four total Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best recognitions in the fine dining category. New York and South Carolina were the only states to have more honorees, with five each.

    The other three Tennessee restaurants recognized were in Nashville and Memphis.

    • Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina | No. 3 | Nashville
    • Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar | No. 9 | Memphis
    • Etch | No. 18 | Nashville

    The Joseph (No. 19) , a luxury hotel in Nashville, was recognized in the hotels category.

    Whitewater rafting adventures offered at Smoky Mountain River Rat in Hartford came in at No. 15 on the “best” things to do in the United States. However, River Rat is among several water adventure businesses in Hartford that could be affected by Pigeon River flow changes after the river flooded in late-September as Hurricane Helene passed through East Tennessee.

    Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: This upscale Townsend bistro named among ‘best of the best’ restaurants by Tripadvisor

    A N Other
    1d ago
    Does that mean they'll be putting the prices up?
