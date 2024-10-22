Knox County commissioners won't rezone properties against owners' wishes: Why it matters

Commissioners stuck with Knox County's regular zoning procedures instead of going with one new member's pitch to rezone a set of properties against the owners' wishes.

The commission this summer already decided to allow new developments in South Knox County property, and Commissioner Andy Fox, who was sworn in last month, asked his colleagues to go backwards on what was just decided. He's working to fulfill his campaign promise to preserve the rural character of neighborhoods outside the city limits.

He got two supporters: Rhonda Lee and Angela Russell, who also was sworn in last month. The hourslong debate Oct. 21 centered on an antidevelopment tactic that most commissioners worry could run afoul of property owners' rights.

"I do not think that it is right for any legislative body to have the authority to rezone property without the owners' consent, even if I disagree with ... every outcome of this body's ruling on the density of all the properties," Commissioner At-Large Kim Frazier said. The commission's two at-large commissioners represent the entire county, not a limited areas like the other nine.

Fox hoped to erase a previous decision to allow separate developers to turn Bower Field Park and nearby South Knox County properties into businesses and subdivisions and a set of homes on Tipton Station Road.

The previous commission voted to allow developments. The homes would help increase the area's low housing stock .

Development outside Knoxville city limits must be approved by the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission, and then the county commission has the final say. In most cases, commissioners are asked to allow more business and higher-density home building on agricultural or rural property, not the other way around.

Neighbors fought the original approval of developments on Chapman Highway, Tipton Station Road and Sevierville Pike back on Aug. 19. Some returned this week to support Fox's proposal.

The downzoning failed. Here's why it still matters

County zoning rules say in order to rezone, an applicant has to prove conditions changed for the property and neighborhood. Those who opposed Fox's plan say conditions haven't changed in the two months since the project was approved.

The only factor that has changed, they say, is Fox's election to the commission.

Commissioner Adam Thompson, a new member representing East Knox County, said he would not have voted for the project but echoed Frazier's worries and the idea of second-guessing the previous commission's work.

"I don't want the government to compel (property owners and say), 'You have to do something,'" Thompson said.

Ben Mullins, an attorney for the developers of the project on Tipton Station Road, questioned whether businesses would want to invest in Knox County, knowing their work could be reversed in a flash.

"Does this body want to start a policy where zoning can be taken away? What does that do to the development community?" Mullins asked, adding the precedent could cause developers to ignore the needs of neighbors instead of working with them.

East Tennessee Realtors, a real estate association, echoed that concern.

“The proposed resolutions raise serious concerns and appear to disregard the intent of the yearslong local effort to set responsible, reasonable and transparent standards for Knoxville and Knox County zoning,” said Justin Bailey, East Tennessee Realtors board president. “We strongly oppose these resolutions in light of our commitment to support policies that build strong communities, protect property rights and promote a vibrant business environment.”

Commissioner Damon Rawls, a business owner who represents parts of downtown Knoxville, warned politically motivated swings in zoning procedures will scare off developers.

"If we can unravel projects easily, we don't look stable to folks coming here," Rawls said.

How did we get here?

The owners of Thunder Mountain Development have been working since 2023 to turn Bower Field Park - a playground with baseball and softball fields along Chapman Highway on the far south end of the county - into shops and restaurants.

The land they plan to redevelop was zoned for agricultural use until the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission on July 11 unanimously agreed to rezone it for commercial purposes. County commissioners allowed development to move forward Aug. 19.

To alleviate concerns about the park going away, developers gave the county 107 acres of nearby land for new ballfields. Developers say they won't start construction until the replacement ballfield is complete. And they can't anyway - the county's lease on the original Bower Field Park still has seven years left.

Thunder Mountain Properties on Aug. 19 also got permission to build a residential community on land previously reserved for agriculture on nearby Tipton Station Road. They can build up to five units on one acre of land, which is expected to bring 1,157 more vehicle trips every day.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County commissioners won't rezone properties against owners' wishes: Why it matters