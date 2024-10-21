I-40 in Cocke County reopens with one lane in each direction, but trucks aren't welcome

This article has been updated to reflect the highway's opening.

Interstate 40 in Cocke County is now open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Only local traffic is welcome on the highway as Hurricane Helene recovery continues.

"A portion I-40 in Cocke County is now open for LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY. Portions of the eastbound lanes were washed out in the aftermath of Helene. All traffic is now in the westbound lanes, with one lane for each direction. REMEMBER: I-40 in NC remains closed. Thru traffic and commercial vehicles will need to take the detours," said Mark Nagi, a TDOT spokesperson, told Knox News in an email.

The interstate is open on the east side from mile marker 451 just before the Tennessee-North Carolina state line and mile marker 446 on the west side. Commercial traffic should exit at mile marker 440.

Nagi said trucks have been using the lanes since they opened the night of Oct. 21, but commercial traffic should continue to take interstate detours instead.

The most severe I-40 damage occurred Sept. 27 in North Carolina just over the state line. Flood damage also closed the highway on the Tennessee side, and crews are working to repair it.

During an Oct. 17 visit to East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said one lane of traffic was expected to be restored in each direction on both I-40 and Interstate 26 in the coming weeks. That's just a temporary fix, though. A full recovery could take months or years.

The federal government has given $32 million in emergency highway aid for Tennessee to expedite reconstruction efforts.

A large amount of commercial traffic has been coming through seeking to gain access to North Carolina from I-40 East in Cocke County. TDOT emphasized that the reopened lanes are not for commercial traffic or access to North Carolina,

