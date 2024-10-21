Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    What Rick Barnes learned in Tennessee basketball scrimmage vs Davidson

    By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhw10_0wGBHOLT00

    Rick Barnes got his first look at his Tennessee basketball team against a different opponent Sunday.

    The Vols hosted Davidson in a closed-door scrimmage at Pratt Pavilion before they have a charity exhibition against Indiana on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. A score and stats are not typically made available from closed scrimmages.

    Here is what the Vols' coach said Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club about the scrimmage:

    Jordan Gainey was the backup point guard

    Tennessee started Zakai Zeigler at point guard, a predictable part of the lineup.

    Senior Jordan Gainey was the primary backup in the scrimmage. Gainey mostly played off-ball as a junior, but did occasionally bring the ball up in the nonconference and again late in the season. Freshman Bishop Boswell continues to get time at point guard as well.

    “It goes back to versatility,” Barnes said. “We like to work with all those guys (on) being able to handle the ball in all different types (of) situations.”

    Zeigler averaged a team-leading 31.6 minutes per game last season. He played at least 30 minutes in 23 of the final 26 games, and played 150 of a possible 160 minutes in UT's four NCAA Tournament games.

    Felix Okpara affected the game defensively

    Felix Okpara has impressed during the offseason and preseason. That continued in the scrimmage, especially defensively.

    “He was really good (and) active,” Barnes said. “Really as the game went on, he got better and better and gives us something that we haven't had in a long time.”

    The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Okpara blocked 82 shots at Ohio State last season. Barnes has challenged him to expand his defense outside the post and guard out to the 3-point line.

    The Vols worked with big lineups, four-guard group

    Barnes is confident that Tennessee has a versatile roster. That showed up against the Wildcats when the Vols used “different makeshift lineups,” he said.

    UT worked with four guards, which it commonly did last season as well by using Josiah-Jordan James as the fourth guard. Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar helps UT have that same versatility this season.

    The Vols also played lineups using two of the group of Cade Phillips, Igor Milicic Jr., JP Estrella and Okpara.

    Tennessee played all 11 scholarship players

    Tennessee has 11 scholarship players this season. All 11 played in the scrimmage, which has not always been the case in such settings. It also was a positive because Estrella and North Florida star transfer Chaz Lanier have been battling foot injuries during the preseason.

    “They all had good moments at times and some of them had some not-so-good moments,” Barnes said.

    UT has six returners, added four transfers and signed Boswell as the lone freshman.

    How some Vols reacted against Davidson

    The Vols got to see how players responded as a group to playing against a different team for the first time.

    Barnes said some players showed nerves, despite it being a closed-door scrimmage.

    VFL: How many points did Dalton Knecht score? Former Tennessee guard leads Lakers in OT

    Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Rick Barnes learned in Tennessee basketball scrimmage vs Davidson

