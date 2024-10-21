Open in App
    Tennessee football vs Kentucky game time at Neyland Stadium announced

    By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dg579_0wFsPTfc00

    No. 8 Tennessee football will play Kentucky under the lights at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2.

    Granted, that's the day before daylight savings time moves sunset one hour earlier. But the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. ET, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC or SEC Network.

    The kickoff time and TV channel will be finalized after Saturday's games.

    It will be the Vols' sixth night game this season. They beat NC State, Kent State, Oklahoma and Florida at night and lost at Arkansas.

    Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is open this week after beating Alabama 24-17 last week. Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) plays Auburn on Saturday before turning its attention to the Vols.

    Tennessee leads the all-time series 84-26-9. It has won all three games against Kentucky during coach Josh Heupel's tenure, including a 33-27 victory in Lexington last season.

    TENNESSEE'S PLAYOFF ODDS How Vols' chances compare to 8 other SEC contenders

    Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com . X, formerly known as Twitter @AdamSparks . Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football vs Kentucky game time at Neyland Stadium announced

    Blocket Man
    1d ago
    Tennessee played an excellent game!
    Willie Trump Jr
    2d ago
    BIG DEAL: TENNESSEE PLAYED AWFUL....OVERRATED TEAM.....VERY OVERRATED AND INEXPERIENCE QUATERBACK. THE TENNESSEE COACH iS IDENTICAL TO PAST PHILLIP FUMERS PREDICTIONAL COACHING....OVERRATED TEAM. WONT GET PAST GEORGIA, WONT GET PAST VANDERBILT......NO PLAYOFF HERE FOLKS.....
