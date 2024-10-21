Tennessee football vs Kentucky game time at Neyland Stadium announced

No. 8 Tennessee football will play Kentucky under the lights at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2.

Granted, that's the day before daylight savings time moves sunset one hour earlier. But the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. ET, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC or SEC Network.

The kickoff time and TV channel will be finalized after Saturday's games.

It will be the Vols' sixth night game this season. They beat NC State, Kent State, Oklahoma and Florida at night and lost at Arkansas.

Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is open this week after beating Alabama 24-17 last week. Kentucky (3-4, 1-4) plays Auburn on Saturday before turning its attention to the Vols.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 84-26-9. It has won all three games against Kentucky during coach Josh Heupel's tenure, including a 33-27 victory in Lexington last season.

