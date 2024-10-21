Shopper Blog: Christian Academy of Knoxville wins 2 state golf championships

BEARDEN

Christian Academy of Knoxville wins 2 state golf championships

John Shearer, Shopper News

Bryson White has had to do a little traveling to get to Christian Academy of Knoxville every day from his home in Clinton and to travel to his home course of Oak Ridge Country Club to practice golf.

But when it came to possibly winning a state individual golf championship, the Tennessee Tech commitment knew he had been quite close since last year, when he was in strong contention before having a disappointing second round.

This year, though, he was able to redeem himself, even though he was not sure he had won until he finished the last hole. In a dramatic finish, he was able to capture the individual honors with a 4-under-par 69 and 71 on Oct. 7-8 at the Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course to defeat Brady Ray of Nashville’s Battle Ground Academy by one shot.

“I was pretty relieved and felt pretty sweet,” said the son of Ken and Jamie White, adding that seeing his longtime supportive coach, Donnie Cooper, at the scorer’s table when he walked off No. 18 green added to the positive emotion.

“Last year I had shot 1 under the first day, and that put me in a tie for the lead, but the second day didn’t go too well. I didn’t play well and tried to get aggressive, and it looked like a blowup. So, it was a little bit of revenge this year.”

Added Cooper of his victory, “I thought he could win, and he thought he could win. He had six birdies on the back nine total both days. On the second day, he birdied Nos. 11 and 14 and got his lead.”

His top finish in the Division II-A tournament and his team’s third-place result with the help of an eighth-place finish by teammate Tanner Varney was not the only excitement for CAK, though.

The Lady Warriors also under coach Cooper won the state team title. With a third-place finish by junior Isabella Coughlin and a seventh-place finish by Lincoln Memorial University commit Alexis Fishel, the CAK girls won by seven strokes. Also competing for the CAK girls, although their rounds did not factor into the final scoring, were region champion Grady Thomas, who tied for ninth, and Ava Iverson.

Among the other top Knoxville finishers, the Bearden boys finished second in Division I-AA later in the week with the help of a tie for 10 th by Bryce Harmon and Dane Helzer.

Coach Cooper, who has now won three state girls’ team titles to go with three in the boys, said the girls had a steady route to winning the 2024 title. “They controlled the golf ball and the yardages and putted really well,” he said. “They kept it in play.”

While both the CAK girls and White kept the ball in bounds on the course overall, both teams could not stay out of the training room or doctor’s office in this sport that is mostly injury free at the high school level. “We had more injuries than the football team,” he quipped, adding that they had a variety of injuries that included hand and back issues.

State champion White, who managed to stay relatively healthy during the year, plans to study some kind of business at Tennessee Tech and would love to one day be a pro golfer after not taking up the game until middle school in Clinton. In the meantime, he is also still trying to score well from long distances in another sport as the starting shooting guard on the Warrior basketball team.

Cooper, whose full-time job is helping run Cooper Container Corporation, was satisfied overall with the season. He thinks playing in a lot of tournaments and matches at varying courses even beyond Knoxville was helpful to both teams.

Looking ahead, he is hopeful some good golfers will come along from the middle school ranks to aid the program. They will lose White, Cooper Russell, and Reeves Underwood from the boys’ team, and Fishel from the girls’ team.

Like White from the boys, Fishel will be missed, he said, adding that she and the others helped the CAK girls have a memorable state tournament.

“Alexis was really solid all year,” he said. “She never missed anything in four years other than maybe a match or two. But she got over that and played really well in the postseason.”

HARDIN VALLEY

Police car, Fords and Hummers star at electric vehicle festival

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

More than 500 electric car enthusiasts gathered to see the latest and greatest in electric vehicles at the 2024 Drive Electric Festival held at Pellissippi State Community College Hardin Valley campus Oct. 12, 2024.

The event was sponsored by The Knoxville Electric Vehicle Association (KEVA), Pellissippi State , and Drive Electric Tennessee in celebration of Drive Electric Week.

About 80 electric vehicles were on hand to show off the latest in EV technology.

Event coordinator Susan Goodwin said, “KEVA helps educate people on electric vehicles. There are quite a few myths out there about electric cars. The Drive Electric Festival is a chance to climb into an EV and take it for a spin.

“The whole point is for people to see EVs up close and see that there is a wide variety of choices.”

EVs have exploded onto the market with offerings from sedans to motorcycles to trucks.

Entertainment at the event included blues band Tangled in Blues, who used a Ford F-150 Lightning to power the stage, as did the second band, Mighty Blue. The Ford F-150 barely saw battery depletion after a full day of music.

Goodwin said there were a number of myths surrounding EVs, including battery range issues.

“The new EV have a range from 150 to 400 miles. Range anxiety is really a myth now. It only takes a bit of planning for long-range trips. The other option is to get a hybrid if you’re really driving a lot. Many people want to forgo gas altogether, though, and they can certainly do that with a long-range EV.

“Charging stations at apartments is a problem at the moment, but that is being addressed. Charging is not an issue really. Tennessee is currently working to put a charging station every 50 miles,” said Goodwin.

“Many people drive EV for the betterment of the environment, and many find the cost savings attractive. You don’t have the maintenance that you would with a gas vehicle; there are not as many moving parts to replace.

“Electricity is about a third the cost of gas. With an initial investment of about $40,000 to $50,000 and another $250 to have an electrician set the plug, it’s not unusual to see these vehicles go 200,000 miles,” she continued.

On display at the festival was a Knoxville Police Department EV. Dave Provine with the City of Knoxville Fleet Service said there will be more and more EVs used by the city to make it greener and more sustainable.

“The Mustang EV absolutely will catch the bad guy,” Provine said.

In 2021, the city enacted the “Green Fleet” policy. It has not purchased an ICE (internal combustion engine) since. Today, the fleet has 36 EVs and 12 EV buses.

The city has 13 chargers in convenient locations and is planning to build more.

Provine said the city is dedicated to lowering greenhouse gases and is well on its way to doing so.

Info: Visit KEVA at KnoxEV.org.

POWELL

Powell handyman takes his firm's reputation as seriously as the job

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Monitor the I Love Powell Facebook page and on any given day and there’s bound to be kudos expressed to handyman Joseph Griffis for a job well done.

Those are accolades that he and his crew of eight live for.

“When I take on a job, I’m dedicated to my client,” he said. “I want them to know I’m trustworthy and dependable. If I say I’m going to be somewhere Monday at 9 a.m., I’ll be there Monday at 9 a.m.”

Griffis, a Powell resident, understands the bad reputation the construction and handyman businesses have gotten over the years. It’s something that he feels has been earned by plenty of bad actors.

“Lots of (construction) people don’t show up when they say they will,” Griffis said. “They don’t call. They’ll leave in the middle of a job. They’ll do bad work.

“To me, it’s about communication. I’ll keep our client informed all throughout a project. I have to have trust in my team. They know what I feel is important for them.”

Going out on his own

Griffis grew up in Roane County. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 2004.

While in high school, he took several construction classes. His father was also a builder who shared many tricks of the trade with his son.

“Since I got out of school, I’ve always been involved in some sort of maintenance,” he said.

Griffis worked for the town of Rockwood, the Tennessee Department of Transportation as well as Y-12 in Oak Ridge. When COVID hit, he was laid off from his job at Y-12.

That’s when he went out on his own.

It was 2020 when he formed Griffis Handyman LLC.

“I started out part-time and got busy,” Griffis said. “I was doing a little bit of everything.”

Deck building, painting, plumbing, small electric and other jobs that he could do himself kept Griffis busy. The demand kept increasing, and finally a year ago he decided to hire a crew of eight.

“It was an easy decision because there was so much work out there,” Griffis said.

He started the hiring process with two lifelong friends. Six others with similar work ethics came aboard.

Finishing a cliffhanger

With eight members, his crew can do up to four jobs at a time. Griffis has his hand in every one of them.

“I tell the client that I will be at their job every day,” he said. “I may not be the one doing the actual work, but I’ll be there every day to see the work.

“I’m the one they talk to to get the job, so I think they want to see me around. I tell them who’s in charge if they have a question on their job.”

Having extra crew members has allowed bigger jobs − roofing, flooring, siding, etc. − to get done.

One really big job took the entire crew nine days to complete. At Sharps Chapel, they built a large deck that hung off a cliff. Each of the 500 pieces of wood had to be carried to the house because the truck wouldn’t get up the hill.

“It was pretty scary,” Griffis said. “But once we’re dedicated to a client, we’re not going to leave.”

Griffis said 80% of the work is done in Powell. The rest is done within a one-hour radius of the community. To contact Griffis, call 865-406-3223, or message him on Facebook.

NORTH KNOXVILLE

It's the final weekend for BOO! at the Zoo, a beloved Halloween tradition

Jack Coker, Shopper News

BOO! at the Zoo, Knoxville’s cherished Halloween celebration, continues for its third and final weekend 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24-27 at Zoo Knoxville, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive.

Back for its 38th year, this year’s event features a 21-station Treat Trail throughout the zoo, the Monster Mash dance party, and the special Planet Predator exhibit with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric animals.

Special character nights will include popular princess appearances Oct. 27 and "Star Wars" characters on Oct. 26. Additional activities include the Soaring Eagle zip line and the BOO! Choo Train, both weather permitting.

Visitors can also enjoy seasonal treats from zoo restaurants and concessions, with exclusive menu items available during the event.

Tickets for BOO! at the Zoo are $15 per person for ages 3 and up, while children 2 and under are admitted free. Parking is also free.

Tickets can be purchased online at booknoxville.com, by phone at 865-637-5331, or at the zoo’s ticket office during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Zoo Knoxville members and Circle of Friends members receive a $1 discount on tickets and express entry to the treat trail.

The zoo strongly recommends purchasing tickets online in advance, as ticket availability will be limited each evening to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

HALLS

Lessons learned, Crazy D's BBQ hits the road after Gibbs closure

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Research is as important as anything else in the restaurant business.

Derek Graham learned that lesson the hard way.

Graham, a 1995 Halls High School graduate, got into the food service business after several other ventures. About seven years ago, he was one of a limited number of pioneers who put their food on wheels in food trucks.

“There weren’t that many food trucks out there then,” Graham said.

After almost five years on the road, he thought he found the right brick and mortar location (7507 Tazewell Pike) in the Corryton/Gibbs area. Crazy D’s BBQ and Southern Grill was an immediate hit with the people in the area.

Until…

Less than two years later, things changed.

“The rent was going up and people weren’t coming in,” Graham said. “I couldn’t afford to stay and I couldn’t find a new place. I tried to look at a couple places in Halls, but it didn’t work out.”

This past April, it was back on the road.

Barbecue menu streamlined

One of the first things Graham did as Crazy D’s returned to the road was trim down his menu. Ribs, quesadillas and brisket were no longer offered. The pork would be cooked at home, then loaded onto the truck.

Selections were narrowed to pork and chicken barbecue sandwiches as well as hamburgers and nachos. Soft serve ice cream has been a recent addition.

“What you need to have is something unique; something that makes you different from all the others out there,” said Graham, a self-taught barbecue chef. “I’ve got some pretty good barbecue and some good sauces.

“I’ve got people from the Corryton area who will follow me to West Knoxville just to get that barbecue.”

Graham doesn’t arbitrarily pack up, head out and hope customers find him. He’s out about three days a week trying to find the right festival or the right location. He said the IGA in Gibbs is one stop he’ll usually make through the week. His stops are posted on his social media pages.

Support was missing

In the back of his mind, Graham still goes over what went wrong with the brick and mortar. He knows the homework that must be done if he wanted a new place.

“I would pay more attention to the location,” he said. “I’d see what the area (supported) before.

“When I opened, there was a lot of support, but it tailed off. I brought in breakfast. It was good at the start, then it fell off. I brought in pizza. It was good at the start and fell off.

“It was like the area wanted something new, but then it would stop supporting it.”

Graham said he was told if he chose to add beer and alcohol, his place would still be there.

“I wouldn’t do that,” he said. “If I wanted a sports bar, I would have opened a sports bar. There’s too much money (and red tape) involved with that. I wasn’t going to do it.”

With his convictions in place, Graham continues to serve the public − one barbecue sandwich at a time.

