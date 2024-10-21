Does Tennessee use fake crowd noise at Neyland Stadium? UT scoffs at Alabama announcer's claim

This article has been updated to include new information.

An Alabama play-by-play announcer praised the noise level at Tennessee football 's Neyland Stadium on Saturday before making a claim that UT was piping "in crowd noise as well."

On Monday, a Tennessee spokesperson refuted the comment made by Crimson Tide Sports Network announcer Chris Stewart during UT's 24-17 win against Alabama . UT athletics director Danny White also dismissed the declaration, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the noise is "just 100K+ beautiful, booming, Big Orange voices!"

Tight ends coach Alec Abeln did the same Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club.

"I have been places where they do pump in the crowd noise," Abeln said. "It is 100% legit in that building.”

Alabama radio announcer makes claim about Neyland Stadium crowd noise

Alabama was called for a false start on its second play of the game, which prompted Stewart to declare that Tennessee uses speakers to add noise beyond the sellout crowd of 101,915.

“Second-and-16 is not what you’re looking for, especially with the noise level being what it is here,” Stewart said during the broadcast. "You’ve got 100,000-plus and they also pipe in crowd noise as well.”

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron wrote on X that "100%" Tennessee does use fake crowd noise. McCarron started at Alabama from 2011-13 with a win at UT in 2012.

Alabama was called for 15 penalties, including three false starts, as No. 8 Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) won its second straight game against the Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2) in Knoxville. The Vols also won 52-49 in October 2022 to snap a 15-game losing streak against Alabama.

“We do got to acknowledge that it was a great crowd that we just played in front of,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “One of the greatest crowds in the country."

Tennessee beat Alabama for the second straight time at Neyland Stadium

Tennessee scored 24 second-half points against the Crimson Tide after being shut out in the first half for the third straight game for the first time since 1963.

Running back Dylan Sampson scored a pair of touchdowns before quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw a fourth-quarter touchdown to take a 21-17 lead with 5:52 to play. UT kicked a field goal to take a 24-17 lead with 1:30 to play before safety Will Brooks picked off Milroe to seal the win.

"That stadium, when it is rocking, is better than any other environment in the country," Abeln said. "It truly is an impact on our game."

