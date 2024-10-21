Week 9 football stars: Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair boys athlete of the week

It's time to vote for the Knoxville area Guardians Foundation Repair boys athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19.

Here are the candidates for this week's honor.

Tory Beaufort, Bearden: Beaufort had six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 win over Oak Ridge last Friday.

Landen Hensley, Anderson County: Hensley was 18-of-23 passing for 274 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 30-27 loss to West last week.

Amari Lethgo, Halls: Lethgo was 16-of-22 passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown in a 68-34 win over South Doyle last Friday.

Christian Luster, South Doyle: Luster was 7-of-14 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Halls last week.

Ray McCartuy, McMinn Central: McCartuy had 25 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-17 win over Kingston last week.

Chase Norman, Gibbs: Norman had three tackles and three interceptions in a 38-7 win over Morristown East last Friday.

Pete Rogers, West: Rogers drilled a 36-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining as West knocked off Anderson County, 30-27, last Friday.

Terrion Thomas, Grace Christian Academy: Thomas had 52 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-19 win over Webb School of Knoxville last Friday

