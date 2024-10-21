Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Week 9 football stars: Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair boys athlete of the week

    By George Robinson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    It's time to vote for the Knoxville area Guardians Foundation Repair boys athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19.

    Here are the candidates for this week's honor.

    Tory Beaufort, Bearden: Beaufort had six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 win over Oak Ridge last Friday.

    Landen Hensley, Anderson County: Hensley was 18-of-23 passing for 274 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 30-27 loss to West last week.

    Amari Lethgo, Halls: Lethgo was 16-of-22 passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown in a 68-34 win over South Doyle last Friday.

    Christian Luster, South Doyle: Luster was 7-of-14 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Halls last week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIrS5_0wFOCr6x00

    Ray McCartuy, McMinn Central: McCartuy had 25 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-17 win over Kingston last week.

    Chase Norman, Gibbs: Norman had three tackles and three interceptions in a 38-7 win over Morristown East last Friday.

    Pete Rogers, West: Rogers drilled a 36-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining as West knocked off Anderson County, 30-27, last Friday.

    Terrion Thomas, Grace Christian Academy: Thomas had 52 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-19 win over Webb School of Knoxville last Friday

    Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your choice.

    Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinsontheleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Week 9 football stars: Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair boys athlete of the week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Watch: Drone footage shows Blue Ridge Parkway devastation in North Carolina
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Dollywood’s 40th season is in 2025! Here are the events planned at Dolly Parton’s theme park
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel3 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC17 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy