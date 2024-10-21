Two bridges destroyed by Nolichucky River flooding could be replaced by June

Two bridges across the Nolichucky River that were swept away in the East Tennessee floods caused by Hurricane Helene could be replaced as soon as this summer.

Normally, projects as extensive as the complete reconstruction of bridges on State Route 107 in Greene County and State Route 81 in Washington County could take as long as eight years, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.

These two projects are expected to go much faster - opening to traffic in June and being completely finished by August - through use of a new Progressive Design-Build contract, which allows more to be done simultaneously rather than sequentially.

The reopening of these state roads will restore accessibility for the Greeneville, Jonesborough and Erwin communities.

The contract was awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., and construction on the two bridges is expected to begin in January, Nagi said.

Progressive Design-Build contracts could be used for other damaged roads

The Transportation Modernization Act enacted in April 2023 granted TDOT the authority to use progressive design-build contracts.

"I'm proud that we have the resources available to swiftly respond to the urgent needs of communities severely impacted by Hurricane Helene,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a TDOT news release touting the first use of the new contract to speed recovery after Helene.

"PDB allows for design, permitting and other preconstruction activities to happen concurrently with early work packages that can be designed to get the contractor working while final design occurs. PDB also involves the contractor in the design process, which saves time," Nagi said.

The contracts could be used for reconstruction on other damaged roadways, but the process would be different depending on the project size, type, complexity, and other factors, according to Nagi.

The approach was used by the Florida Department of Transportation to rebuild the Sanibel Causeway Bridge in 2022 after Hurricane Ian, TDOT said in the release.

