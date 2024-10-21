Bomb squad commander on the team deftly handing explosives: 'Everybody put their lives at risk'

What started as a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 10 quickly turned into a dramatic standoff between Knoxville Police Department bomb technicians and a 5-foot-by-5-foot steel box filled with explosives .

KPD bomb squad commander Lt. Jonathan Chadwell and his team immediately stepped in at CMC Recycling and worked over an exhausting 36 hours in concert with local, state and federal agencies .

A KPD technician was already en route to investigate when Chadwell first learned what they were dealing with: an estimated 206 sticks of dynamite.

And the box was smoking.

It got worse. A drone showed there were not only explosives in the box but multiple blasting caps right alongside, some containing up to 15 feet of tangled wire. Those items are never supposed to be stored together.

"So we were able to see what was inside the box, we were able to see possible explosives and could tell for sure that there were blasting caps. The door was smoking. It was a little bit on fire, and then it started catching more on fire because it was 2-inch oak wood outside of the door," Chadwell told Knox News.

Before CMC Recycling workers knew what was inside the wood-lined steel box, a crane operator had dropped it, employees told police. When the workers called 911 to report the discovery, they said they cut the hinges off the box door using a torch, which resulted in "odd smoke," according to a transcript of the call.

That evening, to mitigate the potential blast radius, Chadwell and the technicians called city crews and had them fill dump trucks with salt. The trucks were parked all around the magazine to absorb the blast if it exploded.

While the bomb squad worked, city officials cleared homes and businesses within 3,000 feet of the site.

The fire on the box lasted into the night until it naturally subsided, and none of the explosives detonated.

"It was very lucky they (the explosives) did not go off with the heat. They can go with the blasting caps, heat, shock or friction can set those off, or static electricity because they were electric," Chadwell said.

It turned out the box contained more than they thought. There were between 500 to 550 pieces of commercial-grade emulsion explosives and 194 blasting caps.

Officers had to get to work dismantling the box, but they decided to wait until daylight on Oct. 11 to safely see what was in front of them.

Complications beyond the explosives

Bomb technicians are trained to assess the dangers in front of them and all around. They spotted potentially explosive oxygen and propane tanks close by and determined that a Knoxville Utilities Board gas line ran under the property.

The tanks were located just 30 yards away from the magazine.

KUB workers stood by, ready to shut the gas off at any sign of trouble, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

When the team made the call to pull out the explosives by hand, Chadwell was confident in handling the delicate work. But having to send in his fellow officers was another matter.

"We started trying to use the robot, but the problem was wood had broken out and some of the wires were trying to come out." said Chadwell. "So what we're afraid of is we're gonna make it worse trying to drive the robots up, so it would be better to go down and do it by hand."

Experts worked in pairs the afternoon of Oct. 11 to carefully pull out the explosives, and the teams switched out every 40 minutes to an hour to avoid mental fatigue.

"My sergeant volunteered to go down first, so he went down first for 45 minutes to an hour but ended up cutting that to about 40 minutes, and then I went down to relieve him," said Chadwell. "We started with one tech first but the problem was there was so much. ... So then we decided to go two techs at a time."

The bomb technicians did not use their full protective suits because they were concerned about having better flexibility while handling the explosives. Blast protection adds an extra 75 pounds of weight.

Chadwell said members of his team were the ones interacting with the box, but many others selflessly helped all around.

"I was like, you guys were in the blast zone," Chadwell said about chatting with first responders and other workers nearby. "That's what I'm saying, everybody put their lives at risk to try to evacuate the public to make sure they stay safe."

In short, they did what they were trained to do.

"Our main priority as a bomb technician is safety to the public first, then it's our officers, and then we have it go down to the preservation of property, evidence collection, and then public convenience," Chadwell said.

The evacuation was lifted at 10 p.m. Oct. 11 after the removed explosives were drenched in diesel fuel and burned, while the blasting caps were taken to the KPD training center and detonated.

What were the explosives and where did they come from?

CMC Recycling is a metal brokerage recycling company that buys and sells scrap metal. The company had purchased the 5-foot-by-5-foot steel box for its metal, Erland said.

Contrary to the initial references to the explosives being dynamite, the materials were actually a highly explosive emulsion containing ammonium nitrate. They were manufactured in Tennessee.

"And we actually figured out, I don't know if you know this, but the explosives were actually an emulsion, so it's not really a dynamite. They made the stuff from '92 to 2003, out of a facility in Blountville, Tennessee. Austin Powder was the one that made it," Chadwell said.

What was the response of the KPD bomb squad and federal law enforcement?

KPD bomb squad technicians alongside other departments used several tactics to resolve the situation:

Using robotic technology such as drones and robots the afternoon of Oct. 10 and the morning of Oct. 11 to help analyze the situation to determine the best course of action to maintain public and officer safety.

Establishing an evacuation zone, evacuating residents and nearby businesses and closing roadways to eliminate traffic into the potential explosion zone from the afternoon of Oct. 10 until late the next night.

Utilizing service department dump trucks full of salt to mitigate any potential explosion after deciding to allow the fire to go out on its own Oct. 10.

Switching out who removed explosive devices at intervals of 40 minutes to an hour, and eventually dividing into pairs for the removal and relocation of explosive materials from the box.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on site shortly after Chadwell arrived at the scene.

Both the ATF and and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were in communication and offering support to bomb squad command throughout the 36 hours, according to Chadwell.

"The way the FBI works, they're actually over the bomb squads. So when you go to bomb school, it's actually run by the FBI," he said. "Anything we need at the scene - support, equipment, experts - they're able to give us those resources."

ATF is leading any further investigation into the explosive devices to determine the source of the explosive materials, and is still consulting with Chadwell.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Bomb squad commander on the team deftly handing explosives: 'Everybody put their lives at risk'