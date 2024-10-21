Open in App
    While many schools in Helene flood zones have reopened, other ask for time, prayers and money

    By Areena Arora, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    There is a long road of cleanup ahead for East Tennessee communities ravaged by Hurricane Helene . In some places, even if schools are safe, broken roads and power outages mean kids still can't get back to classes.

    Many schools have reopened after serving as temporary shelters or distribution hubs in the days immediately after the storm. Carter and Unicoi schools are still closed, though they hope to welcome students back Oct. 28.

    Between now and then, they have a lot of work to do on the logistics of bringing students to schools where roads have washed away and power hasn't been restored .

    In Carter County, teachers are visiting affected families and supervisors are working on adjusting curriculum to make sure learning loss is minimal when students are back in school, Carter County Board of Education member Terry Hubbard said.

    Administrators have to figure out new ways to get kids to school. Some neighborhoods are still essentially cut off, including Poga. Students there go to Hampton High School, which was hit hard.

    "What took maybe 30 minutes is taking two hours," Hubbard said. "Some of the routes we've always travelled on are not there anymore."

    The community came together quickly and rallied to rebuild. Just days after Helene hit on Oct. 1, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously voted to spend $300,000 on a clean up.

    Hampton High School in Carter County had severe damage. Its 439 students were suddenly out of class after the vocational building was washed away and the gym floor was covered with thick mud, Hubbard told Knox News. The football field was severely damaged, too.

    The district decided to move students to its central office so at least they'll have a place to learn.

    Cocke County Schools, Elizabethton City Schools, Greene County Schools , Greeneville City Schools and Newport Grammar School all closed for a time but have reopened. The Tennessee Department of Education is working with district leaders to provide support and resources.

    Adding to the challenge for all schools as they were closed is that remote instruction is not an option for communities in rural, mountainous regions with no power or internet connectivity, Hubbard said.

    With Hampton High School not operational, the district decided to move students to its central office and move the central office elsewhere.

    Looking ahead: Insurance won't cover repairs

    Hampton High School is in a flood zone, meaning insurance will not pay for repairs, Hubbard said. They're waiting for a report from FEMA on the full damage.

    For now, officials are asking for prayers, Hubbard said.

    "Right now, we've got supplies. We have systems set up. After prayer, we need money."

    Areena Arora , data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com . Follow her on X @ AreenaArora and on Instagram @areena_news .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: While many schools in Helene flood zones have reopened, other ask for time, prayers and money

