    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    These 5 Tennessee baseball freshmen will play for Vols in 2025 season

    By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Tennessee baseball won the national championship in 2024 then reloaded its roster with a bounty of heralded recruits.

    The Vols and coach Tony Vitello signed the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation , according to Perfect Game. The class included seven top-100 prospects who are on the Tennessee roster during fall baseball, which continues with an exhibition against Western Kentucky on Friday (6 p.m. ET) at First Horizon Park in Nashville.

    Here are five freshmen who will make an impact in the 2025 season:

    Tegan Kuhns

    Tegan Kuhns ' early trajectory has him pointed directly at a weekend rotation spot. He throws hard and has the secondary pitches to equal his fastball, making him a high-strikeout pitcher who consistently makes at-bats hard.

    Tennessee is turning over its entire weekend rotation so roles are up for grabs. Kuhns is making one of the best cases for be included. He looks like one of the top two weekend options along with Ole Miss transfer Liam Doyle.

    Kuhns, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher from Gettysburg Area High School in Pennsylvania, was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 45 overall player in the country. He is one of the highest-ranked prospects to make it to college instead of being picked in the 2024 MLB Draft. He will be a draft-eligible sophomore in 2026.

    Jay Abernathy

    Jay Abernathy brings a weapon the Vols haven't always had under Vitello. He has truly elite speed and is a threat to get to second − and third − when he reaches first base.

    His game isn't all speed, though. The 5-10, 170-pound Abernathy has some pop from the left side and has hit for power in the fall. Abernathy's overall profile makes him a compelling player immediately for the Vols.

    Abernathy was a high school middle infielder. The former North Cobb (Georgia) standout has played left field and center field in the fall with the former being the most likely landing place to get him in the lineup as a freshman. His prep positions are all spoken for by proven veterans

    Tate Strickland

    Tate Strickland is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who has the ability to get a lot of strikeouts. He has to reel in his command to be a consistent presence on the mound. The 6-3 Strickland should be a factor in the midweek pitching decisions and certainly looks like a key figure for the future.

    SUPPORT: Archie Green was hit by a car. Tennessee baseball stepped up to lift the 9-year-old's spirits

    The Power Springs (Georgia) product was ranked the No. 161 player in the nation by Perfect Game.

    Levi Clark

    Levi Clark was the highest-ranked hitter in the class for the Vols. He was ranked No. 36 by Perfect Game, one spot behind pitcher Anson Seibert.

    Clark's bat is the tool that'll carry him to early playing time. He is primarily a catcher and first baseman, both of which are crowded positions but also have healthy competition. He is getting opportunities at both positions as well as left field, another position with competition.

    KIRBY: Fan favorite pitcher Kirby Connell joins Tony Vitello's Tennessee baseball coaching staff

    Manny Marin

    The fifth spot could have gone a few ways. Chris Newstrom is a hitter with major positional flexibility that could vault him into the mix. He can play middle infield, first base, catcher and left field. Catcher Brooks Wright has shown nice power in the fall. Outfielders Brennon Seigler and Jaxon Walker have shown flashes.

    Manny Marin is the choice, though. He is a polished middle infielder who can play either spot. He'll likely compete for midweek opportunities since the Vols have established players at those positions. Marin is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2026.

    Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: These 5 Tennessee baseball freshmen will play for Vols in 2025 season

