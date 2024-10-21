One reader rips Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel. Another offers offensive tips | Adams

A few readers are offended that some of my literary contributors are overly critical of Tennessee football, even when the Vols win.

That bothers me, too. But as a powerful advocate for free speech, I never will censor my literary contributors — unless, of course, they’re overly critical of me.

Jimmy writes: (Josh) Heupel is an absolute moron. He made no effort to get a first down at the 4-minute mark and went into a Fulmer-like shell when he could have gotten first downs and run out the clock. He will never change. A wasted hire.

My response: He’s no Jeremy Pruitt. That’s for sure.

Glenn writes: Heupel finally opened up more of his playbook against ‘Bama.

Dont’e Thornton needs to be running more of the deep routes than Squirrel White. With his length, he could have stretched out and caught one of the passes White couldn’t reach.

Give the game balls to the defensive coaches. The defensive line, linebackers and secondary all played great.

My response: Once White’s injured shoulder heals, Tennessee should have him undergo arm-stretching therapy. He needed only a few more inches to reach that pass.

Gary writes: Do you think UT fans would trade Nico for Arch Manning? I think most would, at this point. And, in my opinion, Nico needs to give back about $7.999M of his NIL deal. He certainly hasn't earned it.

My response: Some UT fans would have traded Iamaleava for Arch — or even Archie Manning — after the Florida game. But Iamaleava made clutch plays in helping the Vols past Alabama, and he made them running and passing.

Tennessee coaches should trust him more after the Alabama victory. I also would recommend they call more designed runs for him.

If the coaches want additional input on offensive strategy, I will send them the email addresses for Jimmy and Glenn.

Sam writes: In my opinion, tha Vols won because of five reasons. One, Tenn’s. defense played well. Two, Milroe was flat out awful. Three, the crowd definitely affected Alabama’s execution. Four, penalties hurt the Tide. And finally, Alabama’s coaching was atrocious.

Thank goodness Saban wasn’t involved in that game.

My response: I don’t think the outcome would have been any different if Nick Saban had been involved. Saban, not Kalen DeBoer, built this team.

And it lacks the talent of Saban’s typical Alabama teams.

Barry writes: Great column on the Alabama game. Our newspaper reporting in Bristol on UT football is a little sketchy at best or any Tennessee info. So, thankfully, we can read you online.

My response: I’m sure the Bristol newspaper devotes its manpower to covering the local news.

Any mention of Bristol brings back memories of the Tennessee-Virginia Tech game at the Bristol racetrack in 2017. My biggest problem that night wasn’t a tight deadline.

After the game, colleague Mike Strange and I returned to our hotel in Johnson City. I was checking other SEC scores on my phone at about 3 a.m. when I noticed a huge roach crawling out from the bedding.

The hotel was booked to capacity, so I couldn’t change rooms. I nodded off about an hour later and slept uneasily for several hours.

Joe writes: Tennessee is ready to be great, if they use all three phases of football, as they are utilizing the defense. The offense and special teams are leaving the defense on the field too long in too many games.

Tennessee must be aggressive in all three phases to run the table and run it in all four quarters. Ditto on your column. Cigar smoke smells good this time of year in Neyland Stadium.

My response: Thanks for noticing how aggressively I attack a keyboard.

As a kid, I learned to type on an old Underwood Standard typewriter. You had to strike those keys with a vengeance.

When I was writing for a Pittsburgh newspaper many years ago, another sports writer complained in an NFL press box that I was making too much noise by hitting the keys with such force. He put on headphones.

