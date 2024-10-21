Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair girls athlete of week for Oct. 14-19 in Knoxville area

    By George Robinson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    It's time to vote for the Knoxville area Guardians Foundation Repair girls athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19.

    Here are the candidates for this week's honor.

    Jayla Blue, Bearden: Blue had four goals in a 6-0 win over Knoxville Central last Tuesday.

    Ella Brannan, Gibbs: Brannan had 23 kills and 19 digs in a 3-2 win over Greeneville. She had 22 kills in a 3-2 win over Elizabethton last Tuesday.

    Giselle Cardoza, Powell: Carzoa had the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over West last Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIrS5_0wFLEodb00

    Avery Cormier, Eagleton: Cormier had 17 digs in a 3-0 loss to South Greene last Tuesday.

    Belle Jones, Grace Christian Academy: Jones had 12 kills and 22 digs in a 3-0 loss to Friendship Christian last Tuesday.

    Lennox Langham, Knoxville Webb: Langham had 17 kills, 10 digs and five blocks in a 3-0 win over Brentwood Academy last Tuesday.

    Josie Moody, Clinton: Moody had 10 kills in a 3-0 loss to Maryville last Tuesday.

    Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your selection.

    Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinsontheleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair girls athlete of week for Oct. 14-19 in Knoxville area

