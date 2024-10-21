Vote for the Guardian Foundation Repair girls athlete of week for Oct. 14-19 in Knoxville area

It's time to vote for the Knoxville area Guardians Foundation Repair girls athlete of the week for Oct. 14-19.

Here are the candidates for this week's honor.

Jayla Blue, Bearden: Blue had four goals in a 6-0 win over Knoxville Central last Tuesday.

Ella Brannan, Gibbs: Brannan had 23 kills and 19 digs in a 3-2 win over Greeneville. She had 22 kills in a 3-2 win over Elizabethton last Tuesday.

Giselle Cardoza, Powell: Carzoa had the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over West last Tuesday.

Avery Cormier, Eagleton: Cormier had 17 digs in a 3-0 loss to South Greene last Tuesday.

Belle Jones, Grace Christian Academy: Jones had 12 kills and 22 digs in a 3-0 loss to Friendship Christian last Tuesday.

Lennox Langham, Knoxville Webb: Langham had 17 kills, 10 digs and five blocks in a 3-0 win over Brentwood Academy last Tuesday.

Josie Moody, Clinton: Moody had 10 kills in a 3-0 loss to Maryville last Tuesday.

Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your selection.

