Viral 'demon' dog of social media fame is now a happy skateboarding influencer in Knoxville

You might remember Ralphie the "demon" dog who made national headlines in early 2023 after a New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Facebook post advertised the adorable pup − then up for adoption − as "a fire-breathing demon" and "a whole jerk - not even half."

After the "terror in a somewhat small package" was adopted out unsuccessfully twice, the Niagara, New York, animal shelter put together the humorous post, hoping the extra dose of honesty would help find Ralphie a forever home. The post did find Ralphie's next owner ... but they ultimately returned him, too.

Life for Ralphie has finally turned around, though, and he couldn't have ended up in a better − or scruffier − city. The Frenchie is now home for good in none other than Knoxville, Tennessee, with owner Jason Lin.

Skater boy Ralphie

When Ralphie came back to the shelter after his third adoption attempt, the organization started vetting applicants more seriously, asking for a resume with canine experiences.

Lin had seen the post like everyone else and decided to submit his resume, which included working with two dogs who had bite records, as well as his 10-year work history training and handling bomb dogs at the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. Lin also trained dogs for competitions, giving him over 15 years of experience in all before applying to adopt Ralphie.

When Lin got the call in spring 2023, he was shocked the shelter had chosen him. Of all places, Ralphie had found his forever home in Tennessee.

Part of Ralphie's challenge, Lin explained, was moving so many times in the first year of his life. That's time Ralphie should have spent bonding with someone, Lin said.

"He was always a little bit on edge because he always felt like a fight was about to happen ... like he has to kind of stand his ground, because he had to look out for himself for so long," Lin said. But even with what Lin calls that "me against the world mentality," at his core, Lin could tell Ralphie was a social dog.

"He's much more trusting of people now. He'll give people the benefit of the doubt. Deep down, he's always been a social dog. He wants to interact with people, he wants to interact with dogs, he wants to be friends with everybody, he just kinda didn't know how to," Lin said.

Lin's experience prepared him to help train Ralphie, an experience informed by Lin's philosophy that every dog is different. "You always want to go at his pace," Lin said. "You can't really rush that trust process."

Initially, training was focused on socialization. Lin took Ralphie to farmers markets, to parks and on hikes. Ralphie was also socialized through spending time with his new pack, Lin's other dogs.

"Basically, none of the dogs were that impressed with him," Lin said. "He fit in really well ... they kind of treat him like a little brother."

Lin also picked up on Ralphie's confidence, which made the pup an excellent fit for some more unique canine activities. In addition to agility, Ralphie has developed a knack for skateboarding. Ralphie's big personality means he has no fear of falling, Lin said.

Ralphie also enjoys running 5Ks and going to the playground, where he loves to take a ride down the slide.

"He's a very resilient dog," Lin said. "He's been through a lot ... it hasn't really damaged his view on life. He's just a super positive dog. Every day he's just up for whatever adventure."

Life as an influencer

When he's not skateboarding around Knoxville, Ralphie is busy being a brand ambassador for the carpet-cleaning company Chem-Dry. The role is another opportunity for Ralphie's big personality to shine.

One facet of the campaign is Ralphie's own show, called " Real Talk with Ralphie ," and the short videos allow Ralphie to truly be himself. "He's not really a doggy actor. He's just Ralphie," Lin said.

The Chem-Dry team, and the company's audience, are certainly charmed by all Ralphie has to offer.

"When you take a chance like Jason did on Ralphie … we’re also asking people to take a chance on their carpets with Chem-Dry,” said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "You can tell that he’s raw and real in his personality,” he added. “You can’t help but fall in love with that.”

