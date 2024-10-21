Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Viral 'demon' dog of social media fame is now a happy skateboarding influencer in Knoxville

    By Hayden Dunbar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    You might remember Ralphie the "demon" dog who made national headlines in early 2023 after a New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Facebook post advertised the adorable pup − then up for adoption − as "a fire-breathing demon" and "a whole jerk - not even half."

    After the "terror in a somewhat small package" was adopted out unsuccessfully twice, the Niagara, New York, animal shelter put together the humorous post, hoping the extra dose of honesty would help find Ralphie a forever home. The post did find Ralphie's next owner ... but they ultimately returned him, too.

    Life for Ralphie has finally turned around, though, and he couldn't have ended up in a better − or scruffier − city. The Frenchie is now home for good in none other than Knoxville, Tennessee, with owner Jason Lin.

    Skater boy Ralphie

    When Ralphie came back to the shelter after his third adoption attempt, the organization started vetting applicants more seriously, asking for a resume with canine experiences.

    Lin had seen the post like everyone else and decided to submit his resume, which included working with two dogs who had bite records, as well as his 10-year work history training and handling bomb dogs at the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. Lin also trained dogs for competitions, giving him over 15 years of experience in all before applying to adopt Ralphie.

    We've become pros at writing animal adoption posts. With the adorableness we encounter daily, we have tons of material....

    Posted by Niagara SPCA on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

    When Lin got the call in spring 2023, he was shocked the shelter had chosen him. Of all places, Ralphie had found his forever home in Tennessee.

    Part of Ralphie's challenge, Lin explained, was moving so many times in the first year of his life. That's time Ralphie should have spent bonding with someone, Lin said.

    "He was always a little bit on edge because he always felt like a fight was about to happen ... like he has to kind of stand his ground, because he had to look out for himself for so long," Lin said. But even with what Lin calls that "me against the world mentality," at his core, Lin could tell Ralphie was a social dog.

    "He's much more trusting of people now. He'll give people the benefit of the doubt. Deep down, he's always been a social dog. He wants to interact with people, he wants to interact with dogs, he wants to be friends with everybody, he just kinda didn't know how to," Lin said.

    Lin's experience prepared him to help train Ralphie, an experience informed by Lin's philosophy that every dog is different. "You always want to go at his pace," Lin said. "You can't really rush that trust process."

    Initially, training was focused on socialization. Lin took Ralphie to farmers markets, to parks and on hikes. Ralphie was also socialized through spending time with his new pack, Lin's other dogs.

    "Basically, none of the dogs were that impressed with him," Lin said. "He fit in really well ... they kind of treat him like a little brother."

    Lin also picked up on Ralphie's confidence, which made the pup an excellent fit for some more unique canine activities. In addition to agility, Ralphie has developed a knack for skateboarding. Ralphie's big personality means he has no fear of falling, Lin said.

    Ralphie also enjoys running 5Ks and going to the playground, where he loves to take a ride down the slide.

    "He's a very resilient dog," Lin said. "He's been through a lot ... it hasn't really damaged his view on life. He's just a super positive dog. Every day he's just up for whatever adventure."

    Life as an influencer

    When he's not skateboarding around Knoxville, Ralphie is busy being a brand ambassador for the carpet-cleaning company Chem-Dry. The role is another opportunity for Ralphie's big personality to shine.

    One facet of the campaign is Ralphie's own show, called " Real Talk with Ralphie ," and the short videos allow Ralphie to truly be himself. "He's not really a doggy actor. He's just Ralphie," Lin said.

    The Chem-Dry team, and the company's audience, are certainly charmed by all Ralphie has to offer.

    "When you take a chance like Jason did on Ralphie … we’re also asking people to take a chance on their carpets with Chem-Dry,” said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. "You can tell that he’s raw and real in his personality,” he added. “You can’t help but fall in love with that.”

    Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckRsb_0wFKgtav00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUs0D_0wFKgtav00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNeHS_0wFKgtav00

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Viral 'demon' dog of social media fame is now a happy skateboarding influencer in Knoxville

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Watch: Drone footage shows Blue Ridge Parkway devastation in North Carolina
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    How Tennessee football's CFP chances compare to 8 other SEC contenders
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Is the Blue Ridge Parkway open? It depends, here are the latest mile markers to have reopened after Helene
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 hours ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Sunsphere to debut new ticket price along with new welcome center in November
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel10 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 minutes ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Dollywood’s 40th season is in 2025! Here are the events planned at Dolly Parton’s theme park
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel10 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close overnight
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy