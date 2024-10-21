UC Berkeley stole a University of Tennessee world record. The Vols could steal one back

On March 29, 2017, after a week of fanfare and a televised visit from NBC's "Today" show weatherman Al Roker, the University of Tennessee at Knoxville broke the Guinness World Record for largest human letter . A group of 4,223 students, faculty, staff and alumni formed a giant Power T in Neyland Stadium.

“Standing together in Neyland Stadium with 4,000 members of our Volunteer family will be a shared memory that will last a lifetime,” Beverly Davenport, former UT chancellor, said .

The memories might last a lifetime. The world record, like Davenport's tenure , ended pretty quickly.

On Aug. 15, 2017, the University of California, Berkeley assembled 7,196 first-year and transfer students into a giant "C" in California Memorial Stadium, gleefully smashing the UT record like it was just another activity at freshman orientation.

UT's triumphant world record had fizzled out after less than five months.

But what if there were a chance to set a new world record in 2024, and take one back from Berkeley in the process? What if this time, the record lasted a literal lifetime and didn't require UT to spent $59,871 ?

That new record is actually a person: George Schweitzer , the longest-serving professor in UT history, who died at age 99 after 76 years on Rocky Top.

Tennessee professor's career tops UC Berkeley world record

It turns out Schweitzer's tenure might have broken a record far beyond Tennessee. He started as a chemistry professor at UT in 1948 at 23 years old and never fully retired. He taught until his death, though he did not die in the classroom, as he often said he wanted to .

The current Guinness World Record holder for " longest career as a professor " is Joel Hildebrand, an award-winning chemist who spent most of his career at UC Berkeley. Hildebrand joined the faculty in 1913 and retired from the university in 1954 , though he continued publishing research papers until 1981. He died in 1983 at 101 years old.

The Guinness World Record places his career at 68 years, though Hildebrand spent much of that time retired from teaching.

There are many similarities between Hildebrand and Schweitzer, though the former was born in 1881 and the latter in 1924. Both were groundbreaking chemists who lived long lives and whose names will forever be associated with a major public state university.

Though Hildebrand is a more recognizable name in the field of chemistry, having won most of its awards, Schweitzer was also a historian who held two doctorate degrees in history in addition to his doctorate in chemistry.

With 76 years as a professor at the same institution, Schweitzer appears to be the rightful holder of the Guinness World Record for longest career as a professor. It's a record that can't be broken as quickly as a human letter.

UT officials were not immediately available to make a statement on the potential new world record, including whether the university planned to seek an official recognition from Guinness World Records. Knox News contacted Guinness World Records to ask about the process of claiming the record, and what effect its posthumous nature might have. The company's response was brief.

"Dr. Schweitzer's family is welcome to submit an application for our records team to review," Guinness spokesperson Kylie Galloway said in an email.

In 2016, as he marked 68 years at UT, Schweitzer estimated he had taught 45,000 students. That number only grew as he continued teaching. He published two chemistry textbooks, more than 150 academic papers and around 20 genealogy guidebooks.

"He had wide-ranging interests, not only in chemistry, but also in areas more traditionally associated with the liberal arts, including philosophy, language, history and religious studies," Robert Hinde, interim executive dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UT, said of Schweitzer. "He was curious about everything. He obviously put a high value on high quality teaching. He was passionate about teaching students and doing it well."

Faculty: State legislature sees UT as 'Berkeley of East Tennessee'

Apart from research partnerships, cross-campus hiring and world record wrangling, UT and UC Berkeley were once connected by faculty who said the Tennessee state legislature viewed the flagship campus as too politically liberal.

Berkeley, a historic site of campus protest known for its liberal faculty and students, is often invoked as a standard to compare the politics of other institutions.

After former UT System President Joe DiPietro fired Chancellor Beverly Davenport in 2018, some faculty argued it was a political termination. Davenport chose a side in several high-profile tussles between UT and the conservative state legislature, including over diversity funding and the controversial student-led sexual education program " Sex Week ."

“We’re regarded as being like a Berkeley of East Tennessee, so the red-state legislators find things to find fault in us,” Beauvais Lyons, art professor and then president of the UT Faculty Senate, told the Chronicle of Higher Education after Davenport's firing.

The relationship between state elected officials and UT System President Randy Boyd and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman is smoother by comparison. Both Boyd and Plowman have committed to staying in their roles through 2030.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

