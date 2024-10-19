Tennessee vs Alabama 2022: Revisiting Chase McGrath's kick that helped Vols upset Crimson Tide

Tennessee football has played its fair share of games against Alabama throughout the years, as the Third Saturday in October rivalry dates back to the early 1900s.

But for Vols fans, one game perhaps stands out among all those — in recent memory, at least.

Saturday's top 10 showdown between the 10th-ranked Vols (5-1, 2-1 in SEC) and seventh-ranked Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1) is the first time both teams are meeting up in Knoxville since Tennessee's upset over Alabama in 2022 at Neyland Stadium.

REQURIED READING: Tennessee football vs Alabama score prediction, scouting report for Week 8 SEC game

The 2022 matchup between the Vols and the Crimson Tide, resulted in one of the highest-scoring games in their all-time series history.

Here's a look back at the Vols' last win over Alabama, as Tennessee takes on the Crimson Tide Saturday in Knoxville:

When was the last time Tennessee beat Alabama?

Tennessee last beat Alabama in 2022, when the then-No. 6 Vols came out with the 52-49 win over the then-No. 3 Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium. The win marked the fourth-ranked win of the season for the Vols (a first since 2001), as Tennessee had previously beaten No. 17 Pitt, No. 20 Florida and No. 25 LSU entering its game vs. Alabama.

With the win, Tennessee also snapped its 15-game losing skid against Alabama — which is the longest losing streak for the Vols in their rivalry series against the Crimson Tide. It was the first win for the Vols since 2006 against the Crimson Tide.

Chase McGrath gives Tennessee the upset win over Alabama

The 2022 rendition of the Third Saturday in October rivalry — which in fact was played on the third Saturday in October — between Tennessee and Alabama was played in front of a sold-out 101,915-seat Neyland Stadium.

The Vols got out to a quick, hot 21-7 start after the first quarter against the Crimson Tide, with a pair of touchdowns coming from wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and the other from running back Jabari Small. Alabama's defense carried into its offense in the second half, as the Crimson Tide brought the game to 28-20 in favor of the Vols going into halftime.

On its first drive of the second half, Tennessee turned the ball over on downs at the Alabama 42-yard line, as Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker's pass to Jacob Warren was a yard short of a first down. Alabama cashed that in with a 26-yard touchdown from Jahmyr Gibbs to tie the game at 28-28.

Both teams traded punches back and forth for the entirety of the second half, bringing the game down to the wire. Tied 49-49 with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide took over the ball on its 25-yard line with the opportunity to win the game. That was until that wasn't the case.

Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy the year prior, led Alabama down to Tennessee's 32-yard line with 34 seconds remaining. Young would then throw three consecutive incomplete passes, putting the pressure on Alabama kicker Will Richard to hit a potential 50-yard game-winning field goal. As the story is known, Richard missed the 50-yard field goal, giving Tennessee the ball with 15 seconds remaining.

Hooker connected with Ramel Keyton for an 18-yard catch to the 50-yard line with nine seconds left, timeout Tennessee. He'd follow that up with a 27-yard connection with Bru McCoy to put the Vols at the Alabama 23-yard line. What perhaps looked like the Vols were gonna play for overtime, turned into a potential game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining. Timeout Tennessee.

Following his timeout, which was followed by one from his counterpart Nick Saban, Josh Heupel sent out Vols kicker Chase McGrath to attempt one of the biggest kicks in program history. From 40 yards out, McGrath converted on the game-winning field goal as time expired to give Tennessee the 52-49 win.

"It was wild. Once I hit the kick, my whole team just swarmed me and then next thing I know fans are coming from all over the place. It was just a really cool moment," McGrath told CBS Sports after the game about his kick. "Got to spend a lot of time in the locker room with my teammates."

He added: "Really was just treating it like every other kick."

Thanks to the leg of McGrath, Tennessee picked up its first win against a Saban-coached team since 2001, when the Vols, then coached by Phillip Fulmer, defeated Saban's then-LSU Tigers 26-18.

2022 Tennessee-Alabama football stats

Young finished the game 35 of 52 passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns, which on paper should be enough to win a game. Yet the Vols came out with the win, with Hooker finishing 21 of 30 passing for 385 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

Gibbs led all running backs in the game with 103 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 24 carries. Jaylen Wright led the Vols in rushing with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries. Hyatt had a career game vs. the Crimson Tide, as the Vols' wide receiver finished with 207 receiving yards and caught all five of Hooker's passing touchdowns.

Despite the loss, Alabama narrowly outnumbered Tennessee virtually in every statistical category, including total yards of offense 569-567. The Vols turned over the ball twice compared to the Crimson Tide's one turnover.

Here's a breakdown of the quarterback matchup between Young and Hooker:

Young: 35 of 52 passing for 455 yards with two touchdowns

35 of 52 passing for 455 yards with two touchdowns Hooker: 21 of 30 passing for 385 yards with five touchdowns and one interception; 14 carries for 56 rushing yards

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee vs Alabama 2022: Revisiting Chase McGrath's kick that helped Vols upset Crimson Tide