Why is it 'Third Saturday in October'? Tennessee-Alabama rivalry name, explained

The Southeastern Conference has its fair share of historic college football rivalries. Perhaps none is more well-known than Tennessee and Alabama's , whose rivalry is distinct in that it's named after a date on the calendar.

The "Third Saturday in October" rivalry between the Vols and Crimson Tide dates back to 1901. when both programs met for the first time in Birmingham, Alabama. Though the two SEC teams played 11 times from 1901 through 1914, the rivalry between the Vols and Crimson Tide did not take off until 1928, when both programs were then led by Robert Neyland and Wallace Wade, respectively.

Since then, the two programs missed only one game — in 1943 — and have played every season since 1944, often on the date in October that gave the rivals their rivalry nickname.

This Saturday's meeting at Neyland Stadium — which appropriately will take place on the third Saturday of October — will be the 107th all-time meeting of both the Vols and Crimson Tide.

Here's what to know about why the Tennessee-Alabama rivalry is called "Third Saturday in October:"

Tennessee vs Alabama series record

As noted by Tennessee's record book, Alabama leads the all-time series against the Vols 60-39-7.

The Crimson Tide has had the Vols' number of late in the rivalry series, winning 16 of the last 17 meetings against Tennessee. The lone win for Tennessee came the last time the rivalry series was played in Knoxville, in 2022, when Vols kicker Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to knock off then-No. 3 Alabama.

It was the Vols' first win in the rivalry since the 2006 season, and the only win that came under former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Why is Tennessee vs Alabama called 'Third Saturday in October'?

It's a simple answer: the Vols and Crimson Tide traditionally have played on the third Saturday in October.

As for when the game officially earned that designation, multiple reports indicate it took on that moniker in 1939, the 12th game since the teams renewed their rivalry in 1928. The teams' 1939 meeting took place on Oct. 21 that year, which was indeed the third Saturday of the month. No. 5 Tennessee beat No. 8 Alabama 21-0.

However, that nickname has not been entirely accurate in recent history. Starting with the 2000 college football season, 13 of Tennessee and Alabama's meetings fell on days that weren't the third Saturday in October.

Those seasons were:

2002-05

2008-11

2013-15

2020-21

The teams' Week 8 game will be the third game in as many years that it actually falls on the third Saturday in October.

